2 smoothie bowl recipes that taste like dessert

Former model, author and mother-of-three Catherine McCord is a strong believer in the healing power of smoothies — specifically in bowl form. She's stopping by TODAY to share her most satisfying smoothie bowl recipes: a 4-ingredient acaí bowl and a decadent double-chocolate smoothie bowl.

Why spend $12 to $15 on an açaí bowl at a cafe when you can make your own in just five minutes? Whenever I want something nutrient-dense, refreshing and that tastes like ice cream, I make these. The best part is that you can top them with anything you love and have on hand, so have fun experimenting with toppings!

Even though they look like dessert, these double-chocolate smoothie bowls are actually good for you. The first time I made them for my girlfriend, she thought it was homemade frozen yogurt. When I told her it was made from all fruits and vegetables, she was totally floored. You can enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, as a snack or even for dessert. The best part is that you can make them with regular or dairy free chocolate chips or even cocoa nibs, which have no added sugar.

