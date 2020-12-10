Celebrate Hanukkah with decadent doughnuts and a linzer tart

Baker Edan Leshnick of famed Breads Bakery in New York City, is joining TODAY to share two of his favorite sweet desserts for Hanukkah. He shows us how to make jelly-filled doughnuts and a festive linzer tart.

This tart is perfect for any holiday celebration. The buttery crust is filled with the flavors of hazelnuts and raspberries and topped with a seasonal snowflake crust.

Jelly doughnuts are traditionally served for Hanukkah celebrations. The tender, fluffy doughnuts are usually filled with fruit jelly, but at Breads Bakery we also fill them with dulce de leche, coffee custard and chocolate-hazelnut spread.

