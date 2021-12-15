There are 2 new Oreo flavors coming — and 1 is for the chocoholics

The start of a new year is always a good time to take stock of all the areas of life that may be in need of an update. And that includes, it seems, the cookie aisle!

Giving us something exciting to look forward to after the holiday season has ended, Oreo has confirmed to TODAY Food that it will usher in 2022 with not one but two (!) new cookie launches — and one of these new releases will be here permanently.

Oreo's Toffee Crunch cookies. Oreo

The new Toffee Crunch flavor is a permanent addition to the Oreo lineup and will be launching nationwide on Jan. 3, 2022. These cookies involve toffee-flavored creme blended with sugar crystals to create a crunch, between the signature chocolate wafers. It has a suggested retail price of $4.29.

Oreo's Ultimate Chocolate cookies. Oreo

The other new cookie is a limited-edition option that feels primed for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. Also releasing nationwide on Jan. 3, 2022, the Ultimate Chocolate cookies are destined to be the new favorite of chocoholics everywhere. It has three layers of white, milk and dark chocolate creme. Unfortunately, this one is only available while supplies last, and will also run for a suggested retail price of $4.29.

Oreo is never a stranger to thinking out of the box — or, rather, the cookie jar — and recently launched quite the interesting collaboration with Barefoot Wine. Nothing spells a special night like red wine and chocolate —especially when that chocolate is the new Ultimate Chocolate Oreo.