2 chefs explain how Black culture has influenced American cuisine

So much of what makes up American cuisine can be understood through our country's complicated history. Chefs Jerome Grant and Ashleigh Shanti know this history keenly as culinary experts on the influence of Black cooks on American food.

"Brown hands, minority hands were always behind the scenes of American hospitality and really helped grow what American hospitality is," said Grant, the owner of Jackie in Washington, D.C., and the previous executive chef at the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. "Whether we were slaves, indentured servants, feeding the cowboys or looking for new beginnings."

Shanti, a chef in Asheville, North Carolina, who focuses on Appalachian culture and cuisine, said preserving that history is simply tradition in many Black families like her own.

"I don't have many written recipes of my family's, but I can call my aunt and she'll orate this amazing barbecue hash that she's been making for years," Shanti said.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What impact has the Black community had on American Food?

Ashleigh Shanti: I have always thought to myself that Black people have always been chefs and cooks. I am thankful to live in a time now where that's actually recognized and you're seeing more Black head chefs and Black restaurants. Because in some of those first historic images that we know of, Black people in kitchens have been in roles of servitude. And I love to see that finally changing.

