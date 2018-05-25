Food

19 amazing barbecue side dishes to upgrade your cookout spread

Yes, we absolutely love our burgers, steaks and grilled chicken. But nothing gets the crowd excited quite like a sweet spread of sides. Throw a summer cookout to remember by adding some of these creative, colorful and crazy good options, including twists on classics like coleslaw and potato salad.

No-Mayo Potato Salad
Creamy vegan potato salad
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings: 6-8
6-8
Seriously, no matter which side of the mayo divide you fall on, you're going to go in for seconds of this potato salad. Instead of mayonnaise, heart-healthy tahini, apple cider vinegar, and a splash of starchy potato cooking water help bind this tangy dressing to each bite. Deceptively creamy, this filling and refreshing classic picnic side dish will be piled high on everyone's plates.

Tim Love's Easy Potato Salad
Patty Lee / TODAY
Summer Corn Succotash
Summer succotash
Maya Visnyei
With only three ingredients that you don't already have in your pantry, this is a sweet and simple summer side that you'll keep going back to every weekend.

Sunda Southeast Asian Street Corn
Sunda Street Corn
Rockit Ranch
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings: 4
4
Pandan, also known as screw pine or the vanilla of Southeast Asia, brings out a wonderful smoky sweetness from the corn. It can be found in the Asian food section of some grocery stores or in Asian specialty stores.

Snap Pea, Charred Corn and Quinoa Salad
Chef Ryan Scott makes a snap pea, charred corn and quinoa salad that's perfect for summer picnicking
Patty Lee / TODAY
Servings: 4-6
4-6
5-Ingredient Watermelon, Feta and Arugula Salad
Kevin Curry cooks up low-calorie, gluten-free sweet potato lasagna with watermelon, feta and arugula salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Servings: 6
6
United in this citrus salad, Cara Cara and blood oranges, pink and yellow grapefruits and kumquats are a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.

5-Ingredient Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Avocado Salad
5-Ingredient Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Avocado Salad
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings: 4
4
Canned chipotle chiles in adobo not only add heat, they add a subtle smokiness to this quick-as-lightening shrimp salad. Serve it slightly warm or chilled.

The 4-ingredient kale salad we're obsessed with
4-Ingredient Kale Salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Other kale salads that we’ve made call for us to tenderize the leafy green with a “massage.” There’s no need with this salad because the kale naturally softens thanks to the lemon juice in the vinaigrette. In fact, the longer the dressing settles into the kale, the better the salad becomes.

Easy Asian-Style Coleslaw
Chef Tiffani Faison makes an easy Asian-style coleslaw
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Servings: 4
4
Bok choy and pea pods add extra crunch and sweetness to this gingery slaw from chef Tiffani Faison of Boston's Sweet Cheeks Q and Tiger Mama.

Flavor-Packed Asian Slaw
Ellie Krieger's recipe for healthy Asian-spiced brisket
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Servings: 8
8
This colorful, crisp slaw is packed with punchy flavor thanks to its dressing's irresistible balance of tangy lime and sweet honey, with just the right kick of chili sauce. It is perfect with just about any kind of grilled meat or fish, or even stuffed into a wrap sandwich, but it was born to be served with the East-West Brisket.

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Sliders with Brussels Sprouts Slaw
Tiffani Thiessen's recipe for Super Bowl snacks, slow cooker pulled pork sliders with Brussels sprouts slaw and sweet potato tater tots
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
24 sliders
TIffani Thiessen tops her slow-cooker pulled pork sliders with a brussels sprouts slaw here, but any crunchy slaw from a creamy coleslaw to a sweet carrot slaw would also be a great addition in warmer months.

Curry Cauliflower Slaw
Curried cauliflower slaw
Servings: 4
4
Make some curry roasted cauliflower ahead of time and toss it with bagged slaw for a flavorful side or meal.

Asian Shrimp and Carrot Slaw
Asian shrimp and carrot slaw
Servings: 4
4
This twist on slaw is the perfect lunch or dinner to make ahead of time and pack. It's delicious and hearty while still being healthy and giving you a good dose of protein, grains and veggies!

Cole Slaw Wrap
Cole slaw wraps
TODAY
Servings: 4-6
4-6
Here's a delicious and healthy take on summer rolls using savory cabbage, courtesy of chef Jeff McInnis of Root & Bone restaurant.

Al's Orzo Pasta Salad
Al Roker's orzo pasta salad
Samantha Okazaki/TODAY
With no mayo, this simple, healthy orzo pasta salad is perfect for eating at room temperature and to take with you to picnics or on road trips.

Easy Heirloom Tomato Tart
Heirloom Tomato Tart
Maggie Shi
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings: 6
6
This savory tomato tart is just as delicious to eat as it is beautiful to look at.

Quick and Easy BLT Salad with Pickled Onions
How to make a BLT salad
Debbie Koenig/TODAY
Servings: 4
4
This salad takes the things we love about the classic BLT sandwich — crisp bacon, of course, along with lettuce and juicy tomatoes and good bread — and puts them into forkable form.

3-Bean Salad
Craig Strong's delicious five-ingredient chipotle chicken and bean salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Don't feel like going grocery shopping? (Neither do we.) Luckily, you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry for this simple, acidic side dish.

This post was originally published May 25, 2016.

