18 healthy frozen dinners, desserts, sides and snacks to stock your freezer with

We all remember eating Salisbury steak, meal loaf and country fried chicken, each with some veggies, whipped potatoes and a scalding-hot brownie. Nostalgia for TV dinners can make the mouth water. But what was delicious then we now know wasn't very nutritious. Sodium-packed, artificially-flavored meals are stuck in the past — and should be left there.

The editors of Eat This, Not That! scoured the freezer aisle to find the very best, healthiest meals made with the cleanest ingredients. Some may even be healthier than the grab-and-go options you've been eating! Read on for our list, and click here to get a full year of Eat This, Not That! magazine for half off!

These items were hand-picked by our editorial team because we love them - and we hope you do, too. TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Breakfast Bites

Vans Power Grains Waffles, $4, Amazon Fresh

Vans

Per 2 waffles (84 g): 200 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 10 g protein

Kodiak Cakes Power Flapjacks, coming soon, Kodiak Cakes

Kodiak Cakes

Per 3 flapjacks (109 g): 190 calories, 2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 14 g protein

Easy Meals

Grainful Ranchero Chicken, $5 per meal, Grainful

Grainful

Per 1 entree (283 g): 280 calories, 9 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (7 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 17 g protein

Grainful Vegetarian Chili, $5 per meal, Grainful

Grainful

Per 1 entree (283 g): 270 calories, 8 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 390 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (9 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 11 g protein

Grainful Jambalaya, $5 per meal, Grainful

Grainful

Per 1 entree (283 g): 350 calories, 14 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 660 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (7 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 16 g protein

Blake's All-Natural Chicken Pot Pie, available in-store only, Target

Blake's All Natural

Per 1 pie (227 g): 340 calories, 18 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 730 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 13 g protein

Protein Packed

Tribali Foods Chipotle Chicken Patties, $56 for four 4-packs, Amazon

Tribali Foods

Per 1 patty: 140 calories, 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 410 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 22 g protein

Fishpeople Meyer Lemon & Herb Panko Wild Alaskan Salmon Kit, $10, Jet

Fishpeople Seafood

Per 1 fillet with 1/2 toppings: 240 calories, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 27 g protein

Get Your Veggies

Green Giant Veggie Spirals Zucchini, $4, Green Giant

Green Giant

Per 3/4 cup (85 g): 15 calories, 0 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Green Giant Veggie Spirals Carrot, $4, Green Giant

Green Giant

Per 1 cup (85 g): 30 calories, 0 g fat, 50 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 1 g protein

Green Giant Veggie Spirals Butternut Squash, $4, Green Giant

Green Giant

Per 3/4 cup (85 g): 50 calories, 0 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

Green Giant Veggie Spirals Beets, $4, Green Giant

Green Giant

Per 3/4 cup (85 g): 35 calories, 0 g fat, 65 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 1 g protein

Sweet Treats

Arctic Zero Vanilla Bean Light Ice Cream, $6, Arctic Zero

Arctic Zero

Per 1/2 cup (58 g): 70 calories, 1 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 2 g protein

Arctic Zero Mint & Chocolate Cookies Light Ice Cream, $6, Arctic Zero

Arctic Zero

1/2 cup (58 g): 90 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 2 g protein

Arctic Zero Cookie & Brownie Dough Light Ice Cream, $6, Arctic Zero

Arctic Zero

1/2 cup (58 g): 80 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (3 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

Arctic Zero Chocolate Chunk Light Ice Cream, $6, Arctic Zero

Arctic Zero

1/2 cup (58 g): 80 calories, 2 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (3 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

Yasso Pistachio Brittle Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars, available in-store only, Target

Yasso

Per 1 bar (62 g): 90 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 5 g protein

Yasso Fudge Brownie Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars, available in-store only, Target

Yasso

Per 1 bar (65 g): 100 calories, 1 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 5 g protein