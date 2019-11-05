Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and restaurants all across America are rising to the occasion by honoring the country’s heroes with an array of free meals, discounted dishes and snacks.

To claim many of these deals, guests must show proof of military service or present a veterans card, so make sure to carry that along if stopping in for some free grub.

On Veterans Day, Applebee's is inviting all veterans and active-duty military members to visit their local restaurant to enjoy a complimentary entree from a special menu. Nov. 11.

This chicken chain will be celebrating America’s heroes with a deal on individual meals. Buy any meal and a drink on Veterans Day or the following Tuesday, and receive a free individual meal with a coupon available at BostonMarket.com. Nov. 11-12.

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active duty military with a complimentary meal on Nov. 11. CPK’s Veterans Day menu includes a choice of one entrée (pizza, pasta and salads are all available) and a beverage. CPK will also host a nationwide fundraiser in partnership with DAV on Thursday, Nov. 7. CPK will be collecting 20% of participating purchases nationwide to benefit the nonprofit veterans organization. Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be honoring military veterans by offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or its Pumpkin Pie Latte to those who qualify at all locations nationwide. Nov. 11.

Denny's is inviting all active and retired military personnel into participating Denny’s locations nationwide on Veterans Day to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam, which includes a choice of four classic breakfast items. The offer is valid for dine-in only customers from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID. Nov. 11.

Dunkin' is offering both veterans and active military members one free doughnut of their choice on Monday and no purchase necessary, Nov. 11.

The Brazilian steakhouse is offering all veterans and active duty personnel 50% off their entire meal all throughout Veterans Day weekend. Up to three guests (per veteran or personnel) will also receive 10% off their meal. Nov. 8 -11.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

At all of its restaurants nationwide, Golden Corral will be serving free dinner buffets with a beverage to any person who is serving or has served in a U.S. military branch, including the National Guard and Reserve. Identification is not required. Nov. 11.

Hooters welcomes all veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a free meal this Veterans Day. With the purchase of a beverage, veterans who present a military ID or proof of service will receive one free entrée from the Hooters Special Veterans Day Menu, featuring six of Hooters’ most popular entrées, including the chain's regular wings, boneless wings, chicken sandwiches and salads. Nov. 11.

Olive Garden is offering a free meal on Veterans Day valid for all military veterans and active-duty military members. This deal includes a free entrée from a special Veteran’s Day menu. Nov. 11.

Red Lobster is offering one free appetizer or a dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID. Nov. 11.

All military guests will be able enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating Red Robin restaurants nationwide. Nov. 11.

Veterans will score a free dish of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti this Veteran’s Day by presenting their military ID or proof of service. Nov. 11.

Sheetz is offering veterans and active duty military personnel two specials on Monday: a free meal and a free car wash. Nov. 11.

There is such thing as a free lunch ... at Sizzler. Veterans will be able to enjoy a chicken, steak or shrimp dinner n Monday, plus a choice of one side and beverage (fountain drink, tea or coffee only). This offer is dine-in only and will be available from opening hours to 4 p.m. Veterans will need to show proof of military service. Nov. 11.

In honor of Veterans Day, Smashburger will offer veterans and active duty military a free Double Burger with any other menu purchase. Nov. 11.

TCBY is offering veterans and active military personnel 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free. The deal is limited to one per veteran or service member. Veterans will need to present a valid military ID or another proof of service. Nov. 11.