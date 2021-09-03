16 slaw recipes — from creamy to tangy — for your Labor Day cookout

Slaws are a beautiful thing: They're summery, refreshing and perfect for parties because they can usually be made ahead and get better with time.

To celebrate the unofficial end of summer, we've rounded up our favorite cool and crunchy slaw recipes. Whether you prefer to stick with the old fashioned, cabbage-and-mayo-based coleslaw or crave something more tangy and vinegary, we've got you covered.

Scoop it on hot dogs in place of relish, pile it on a pulled pork sandwich or eat it up by the forkful on its own — it'll brighten up your whole spread.

When it's hot outside and you don't want to turn on your stove, this light, bright salad is the perfect antidote. Use a grater or your food processor to get the broccoli as small as possible, then combine with the fresh zing of lemon and the brininess of feta to get the perfect summer slaw.

The sweet and tangy bite of the dressing and the freshness of the cabbage make this coleslaw the perfect complement to a piece of fried fish.

This zesty no-mayo rendition is dressed up with apple cider vinegar and perfect for summer.

"And don't get me started on the health perks of cabbage: Let's just say it does the body real, real good," says Joy Bauer about the star ingredient.

Need an easy, time-saving fix for the cookout? Dress up a bag of rainbow slaw and turn it into an easy no-cook meal dish that's perfect as an app, side or even main.

This version of slaw packed with pretty purple cabbage is a cinch to make and allows veggie superstars — cabbage and carrots — to shine. It's slightly vinegary and a little sweet with just a touch of mayo.

The fresh herbs in this dish take an often plain side dish to a showstopper. The crisp cabbage, fresh veggies and toasted nuts make this the crunchiest coleslaw you've ever tasted.

Kick boring coleslaw to the curb with this lively upgrade. The apples bring a crisp sweetness to the slaw and the miso and Parmesan pack a big umami punch into the raw Brussels sprouts.

Grab a bag of pre-cut broccoli slaw and shredded carrots and make this quick slaw with a dressing made from simple pantry staples. It's so easy — but no one has to know that.

The grated jalapeño and hint of honey give this slaw a delicious balance of sweet and heat, making it more exciting and dynamic, especially served with all your smoky barbecued meats.

Serve up summer in this sunny slaw. It's chilled, crunchy, sweet, tangy and will be a welcome addition to your picnic basket or patio table. It delivers an explosion of flavor and color, showering your body from head-to-toe with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

This slaw is straightforward and simple so as not to distract or take away from whatever main dish is being served at mealtime. But the subtle and layered flavors and texture will surely enhance the flavors of a big batch of fried chicken.

Pop in some protein! This twist on slaw is the perfect recipe to make ahead of time and pack for parties you're attending or for your own. It's delicious and hearty while still being healthy and providing a good dose of protein, grains and veggies.

Make some curry-roasted cauliflower in advance and toss it with bagged slaw for a flavorful side or even meal.

Does anything beat a BLT sandwich? Well, this slaw might do the trick. Just doctor up store-bought broccoli slaw and toss it with some rotisserie chicken, bacon and tasty homemade dressing (it's good without the chicken too!).

Grab some hearty kale and chop into this lively, verdant slaw. It's a great side salad but still has all the flavor notes of traditional slaw to be used as a topping or side with a range of other items, from grilled chicken to steak.