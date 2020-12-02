We’re celebrating a week of Steals & Deals! Shop and save on gifts for everyone on your list

16 best finger-food recipes for a baby shower

From light bites to decadent desserts, these are our favorite baby shower recipes.
These flowerpot brownies are almost too cute to eat. Almost.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Making food for a baby shower is one of the most exciting ways to express your love for a parent-to-be.

Creating the perfect party theme and deciding on adorable baby shower games are important, but the spread needs to be just right. This year, you might be showering with mailed-in gifts and virtual guests, but food is still pivotal for throwing an epic baby shower. Here are our favorite recipes to make for baby showers — from cute finger foods to decadent cakes.

Appetizers and light bites

Cheese-Stuffed Potato Puffs
Shutterstock
Stuart O'Keeffe

Light, crunchy and oozing with cheesy mashed potatoes, this easy-to-make finger food for up to 12 people is both comforting and cute.

Hoda's Pigs in a Croissant
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

For all the parents craving salty foods during pregnancy, indulge them with a no-fuss recipe like pigs in a blanket (or as Hoda does it, in a croissant). Since these little dogs are tightly swaddled in their doughy "blankets," it makes creating food labels with baby puns an easy job.

Avocado Deviled Eggs
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Courtney Roker

Deviled eggs are always a no-brainer for special events. This easy recipe uses avocado to make a luscious, creamy filling. And for those in the midst of brainstorming for a book-themed baby shower, these green eggs just need some ham to become a delicious Seuss-inspired snack.

Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust
Debbie Koenig
Debbie Koenig

Serve as an appetizer in thin slices or a more substantial main dish for a small group, this quiche Lorraine gets an upgrade with a super simple yet incredibly delicious crust made from store-bought frozen hash browns.

Mini Taco Salad Bowl Appetizers
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Justin Chapple

For a last minute appetizer, these festive party scoops are filled with beans and all your favorite taco toppings to create ready-to-go bites. You might want to make a few platters because these are sure to go quickly.

Mini Meatballs with Sweet-and-Sour BBQ Glaze
Casey Barber
Casey Barber

Packed with a little sweetness and a lot of punch, these adorable, bite-sized meatballs are fun to serve as a finger food (though some festive toothpicks might help cut back on saucy fingers).

Fancy Gougères
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Ashley Holt

Enhance a traditional pate a choux recipe by simply adding grated cheese and pepper to the dough. It's the perfect vehicle for an easy, elegant appetizer with some thin slices of prosciutto and arugula.

Ina Garten's Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
TODAY
Ina Garten

"OMG. It may be the best thing I've ever made! Whenever I serve it on a cheese board, my guests always insist on taking the leftovers home," Ina Garten said about this dish, which was inspired by a fig tart she had in Provence, France. Enough said!

Desserts

Martha Stewart's Lemon Mousse Cake
Courtesy Clarkson Potter
Martha Stewart

"Lemon and meringue make one of the all-time great culinary duos. Here, they’re whipped up into a light-as-air cake," says Martha Stewart about this cake. "A Swiss meringue frosting is piped on and then toasted for a golden hue, to highlight its sensuous curves. A big pile of raspberries on top looks as if it’s keeping the whole creation from floating away."

Sour Cream Rhubarb Cookies
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Maggie Shi

Bright pink bits of rhubarb peek out from these pretty cookies, which are tangy, tart and lightly sweet, all at once. The sour cream adds a smoothness that makes each bite a pleasure. With their soft, light-as-air texture, they practically melt in your mouth.

Mango Coconut Parfaits
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra Ramos

Fun for any kind of beach-themed baby shower, these parfaits taste like the took hours to make, but they come together in just a couple of minutes using just a handful of ingredients. The fresh mango and toasted coconut add an irresistible tropical flavor.

Flowerpot Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jocelyn Delk Adams

Whether the baby's due date is winter, spring or summer, a dessert that looks like little potted flowers waiting to bloom is too cute to resist. Plus, they're filled with decadent brownies, which makes them all the more delicious!

Lemon Flower Cake
Courtney Rich
Courtney Rich

Speaking of flowers, this cake looks like it's for overachievers only, but has clear-cut steps that will make you the star baker of the baby shower. It's so pretty on the outside and has a not-too-sweet lemony buttermilk batter that everyone will love.

Creamiest Cream Puffs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Ashley Holt

Cream puffs are so versatile (and so poppable). If you want an interactive element to your spread, create a cream puff bar. Provide filled cream puffs (or let guests fill their own!), a variety of melted chocolates and toppings and let your pod go crazy with their own cream puff creations.

3-Ingredient No-Bake Maple Cheesecake Bites
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Grace Parisi

Who says cheesecake needs to be complicated? Just three pantry staples — maple syrup, Nilla Wafers and cream cheese — come together in an incredibly simple yet sophisticated way. One bite is truly decadent and totally satisfying.

Perfect Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Buttercream
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jocelyn Delk Adams

Cupcakes are the ultimate ending to a memorable celebration. Decadent, delicious rich and irresistible, this is the best chocolate cupcake recipe you'll ever taste — especially when topped with melt-in-your-mouth caramel buttercream. And they can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.