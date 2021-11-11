This 15-minute cinnamon roll recipe has a 2-ingredient dough

Another day, another mouthwatering TikTok recipe that looks too good (and easy) not to try.

In mid-October, U.K.-based TikToker and self-taught baker Eloise Head, also known as @fitwaffle on social media, enticed viewers with her recipe for mini-cinnamon rolls. Aside from looking ooey, gooey and pillowy — all the things that delight lovers of the pastry — Head's recipe stood out for another reason: her two-ingredient dough.

"I had success using the dough to make cinnamon pretzel bites and I'm a huge fan of cinnamon rolls, so I wanted to see if I could use the dough to make quick and easy cinnamon rolls," Head told me. "The response has also been fantastic and my audience has absolutely loved giving this recipe a go. Many have mentioned how quick and simple the cinnamon rolls are to make and how delicious they taste."

I'm someone whose cooking expertise far exceeds my baking. The science (and patience) behind making a perfect dough means it often gets ignored on my to-do list. That being said, I have a sweet tooth and two kids so finding a recipe that achieves that homemade accomplishment feeling with the ease of a Sunday morning is, well, ideal. So I tried it out!

Two-ingredient dough: Check! Seven-ingredient homemade cinnamon rolls: Check, check! Erica Chayes Wida

The process

The dough only requires plain Greek yogurt and self-rising flour, which is the trick to keeping the shopping list super short. If you only have all-purpose, just add 1½ teaspoons baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt to 1 cup of the flour to make it self-rising.

A little Greek yogurt helps bind the flour for a delicious, dense dough. Erica Chayes Wida

At first, the consistency was quite sticky, but don't fret! It came together quickly and was easy to form into a a ball. I rolled it out on a flour-dusted surface into a slightly wobbly version of a rectangle, which was approximately 8-by-11 inches, in about a minute.

A speedy 30-second endeavor of whisking brown sugar and cinnamon into melted butter, Head's filling recipe made just enough to cover the dough. For those who taste test mixtures of hot butter and sugar along the way (guilty!), I suggest measuring with a heavy hand.

What's not to love about melted butter, sugar and warm cinnamon? Erica Chayes Wida

In what seemed like no time at all, I was ready to gently roll up the dough and cut it into pieces. Head said to score the dough — make shallow incisions seen to help it expand evenly in the oven. Because I was working with such a small surface area, I delicately slit down the log, taking care when slicing through it so as not to break the shape of each roll.

Scoring the dough is harder on the thin roll, so just be sure to not cut too deeply to keep the mini rolls intact. Erica Chayes Wida

Then I turned the rolls on their sides, swirl side-up, and got to baking. Head suggests using non-stick cooking spray but I used butter (because life is short, people).

Head bakes her rolls for 15 minutes or until golden-brown on convection at 320 F or, if baking in a regular oven, about 350 F.

My rolls were slow to bake, so I baked them at 325 F on convection for 20 minutes and then turned it up to 350 F for and additional 5 minutes, until they were cooked through and slightly golden. I'd suggest baking at 350 F (not convection) for 15 to 20 minutes.

The final product: My mini cinnamon rolls. Erica Chayes Wida

When done, they were well-formed, sticky in the middle and easy to remove from the pan almost immediately. I really wanted to try these fresh out of the oven, so I had my icing — made from a splash of whole milk and confectioners' sugar — ready to go. I transferred the five rolls to a shallow bowl and drizzled the icing all over, much of which seeped into the swirly crevices, around the rolls and underneath them.

The verdict

I personally love this recipe — more than I thought I would. The dough created a unique texture that was a little more dense than a traditional, fluffy cinnamon roll. Surprisingly, it was the main factor in why I liked them so much. Growing up in New Jersey (land of bagels and pizza), my go-to breakfast spot served bagels that were dense and slightly chewy. These mini rolls had a similar feel.

Get the recipe:

The soft, warm dough had a tangy undertone from the yogurt that balanced the earthy cinnamon and plenty of sweetness beautifully. They were the perfect size for an afternoon treat and could be so easily doubled, tripled or quadrupled to serve at a holiday party or brunch.

If you're someone that loves a dense, chewy texture in brownies, but not in pasties, these may not be for you. But I'll certainly be waking up and whipping up a batch with my percolating coffee in the very near future.