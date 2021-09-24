15 healthy low-carb food finds at Aldi

Aldi is known for selling quality food at great prices. The popular chain is also an excellent place for low-carb and keto eaters to stock up on healthy and convenient staples.

For the most part, we focused on whole or minimally processed foods. Aldi has some more processed low-carb fare, such as their fan-favorite L’oven Fresh Keto Bread, which many people find helpful when trying to reduce their carb intake. However, the best eating advice — no matter what type of diet you’re adhering to — is to reduce your intake of ultra-processed packaged foods and focus instead on less processed foods. Since everyone wants a little convenience in their lives, we prioritized low-hassle items on this list.

Produce

Aldi has a great selection of fruits and veggies, both frozen and fresh. A few items stand out for price and ease.

Sure, you could buy a head of cauliflower and rice it on your own, but this package with just two ingredients — cauliflower and salt — will save you the hassle of prepping and cleaning up. You can use it to make poke bowls, cauliflower mash, fried ‘rice’, and numerous other low-carb creations.

Season’s Choice Zucchini Veggie Spirals (frozen)

If you don’t have the time or desire to spiralize your own zucchini noodles, you’ll appreciate this frozen find. You can saute them straight from the freezer and then use them in place of pasta or as a veggie side dish. However, if your low-carb lifestyle is a bit more flexible, you can also have a 50/50 mix of ordinary pasta and zucchini noodles.

Avocados

Avocado prices fluctuate, but fans consistently praise the cost at Aldi. Avocados are rich in healthy, monounsaturated fat, which is tied to better cholesterol levels. When you’re reducing your carb intake, it’s important to replace starchy foods with healthy alternatives, including avocados.

Cheese

Aldi has a wide selection of well-priced cheeses, which are suitable for low-carb living. Here are a few that stand out.

Low-carb Aldi shoppers recommend stocking up on this zero-carb snack. While plenty of cheese sticks keep carbs low, this version has none, and devotees rave about the spice level, which the package describes as “a touch of heat.”

Even if you’re skipping the crackers, this cheese is a tasty, low-carb snack. A three-slice serving has no carbs and can act as a vehicle for other nutritious, low-carb nibbles, such as cucumber or boiled egg slices.

These cheese crisps are a great low-carb sub for crackers or chips. They’re crunchy and savory, and a 12-crisp serving has 100 calories and no carbs. Not only do they make a great snack, but they’re also an excellent alternative to croutons over a salad. They also happen to have 9 grams of protein per serving, which is another benefit.

Nuts and Seeds

This is another area where Aldi shines. Since these foods cost less at Aldi, you can stock your pantry with a variety of them. Here are some top options for low-carb dieters.

Granted, Aldi makes it more affordable to stock multiple types of nuts at home, but you can also pick up these mixed nuts for easy snacking. Enthusiasts appreciate the fact that there are no peanuts in the mix, leaving you with a yummy array of almonds, cashews, brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and pecans. It’s a perfect, low-carb snack.

Here’s a snack pack for your on-the-go low-carb lifestyle. Both nuts contain healthy fats, but walnuts provide plant-based omega-3 fats, which is an excellent addition to your diet. On the other hand, almonds are higher in vitamin E. No need to pick a favorite — enjoy the combo with this portable pack.

Sunflower kernels are a healthy addition to a low-carb diet. A serving has 6 grams of carbs and 2 grams of fiber, netting you 4 grams of carbs. And Aldi sells them for a great price in both salted and unsalted varieties.

Seafood

Protein from animal sources is always low carb, but some options are healthier than others. For instance, lunch meat, jerky, bacon, and hotdogs are processed meats that are linked with a shorter lifespan and higher risk for certain cancers. Meanwhile, our Dietary Guidelines suggest two servings of seafood each week because of the beneficial nutrients fish and shellfish provide. Aldi happens to have a good selection of seafood. Here are a couple of options to add to your cart.

Among low-carb Aldi lovers, this product is a top pick. Of course, salmon is a rich source of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. And we’re impressed that this salmon is certified to ensure that producers are using best practices for the health and welfare of fish and environmental sustainability.

Each of these tuna steaks is individually vacuum wrapped, so you can easily make a low-carb meal for one if you’d like. A 4-ounce portion of ahi tuna has 27 grams of protein and zero carbs.

Pantry Items

You’ll find a plethora of pantry items to suit your low-carb lifestyle at Aldi, but here are some standouts to stock at home.

Research ties extra virgin olive oil to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes. So whether you’re roasting veggies or whisking up a salad dressing, make this your go-to cooking oil.

Almond flour can get pricey, but like everything else at Aldi, the cost is more reasonable. Meanwhile, if you’re limiting your carb intake, you’ll definitely want this flour. You can use it to make lower-carb baked goods or as a coating for chicken or fish. A serving of almond flour has 1 gram of net carbs, while a serving of regular flour has 11 grams.

Sure, you’re probably skipping the bagel, but this seasoning is a delicious complement to veggies, eggs, canned tuna, and other low-carb fare. It’s basically a necessity, and Aldi offers it at a friendly price.

Believe it or not, some stocks and broths are made with wheat or potato flour, but not this one. It has zero carbs and 9 grams of protein per cup. So whether you’re making a low-carb soup or using a splash to flavor veggies (cauliflower mash, anyone?), it’ll come in handy.

