The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means it's time to start getting ready for your backyard bash.

While fancy foods are fun for some festive events, at a barbecue, no one want to have to deal with a pesky knife and fork.

Keep it easy and make guests happy these delightful finger foods.

Get the party started

Briny capers and fresh dill are the perfect complement to rich and creamy egg yolks. Deviled eggs are the perfect starters for any occasion.

Buttery, creamy and cheesy — with bacon on top! — these potato bites are the perfect union of flavor and texture. Adding crushed potato chips and fresh chives to garnish takes this dish to the next level.

Al Roker is a certified master of the grill and these veggies skewers are so delicious and easy to make, they might just become your favorite go-to summer side.

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, fried green tomatoes are a quintessential summer staple. We recommend pairing these delicious bites with fresh homemade ranch dressing for dipping.

Stuffed with creamy avocado, chopped egg, tomatoes and crisp lettuce, these bite-sized bacon cups are the perfect way to enjoy a classic Cobb salad.

Make room for the main course

Sweet, sticky, savory, and tender: These teriyaki beef skewers definitely have it all! No matter when you serve them, they're sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.

A twist on classic pigs in a blanket, these beer-boiled bratwurst are wrapped snugly in puff pastry and paired with a creamy beer cheese dipping sauce. One bite and you'll never go back to eating plain hot dogs ever again.

These meatballs have layers upon layers of flavor, literally! The onion shells help keep the meatballs moist and add both flavor and texture.

Smothered in a sweet and tangy honey-cider brown butter sauce, these wings are a perfect party food if you don't getting a little messy. We recommend serving this babies with plenty of napkins, but trust us, it's worth it!

Just when you thought pulled pork couldn't get any better, Al Roker spices things up with this Hawaiian-inspired recipe. Cooked slowly for hours and tossed in a spicy vinegar sauce, this pulled pork recipe has a truly tropical twist.

Savor the sweet stuff

This recipe is fun, festive and simple for kids to follow. It's the perfect treat to bring to any summer barbecue or pool party. Just beware of the sugar high!

Inspired by the classic McDonald's dessert, Dale Talde's recipe for handheld apple pies is so much better than the original. Filled with a buttery cinnamon-apple mixture and topped with a sprinkle of sugar, these little pies are a true taste of Americana.

Refreshing ice pops aren't just for kids ... duh! These minty, bourbon-infused popsicles will cool you down and satisfy any cravings for a summery cocktail.

With juicy Medjool dates, shredded coconut and almonds, these bite-sized sweets are packed with heathy fats, protein and lots of flavor. Served with chocolate drizzle, these vegan, gluten-free treats require no baking so you can truly keep your cool in the kitchen.