By Majesty Henry

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means it's time to start getting ready for your backyard bash.

While fancy foods are fun for some festive events, at a barbecue, no one want to have to deal with a pesky knife and fork.

Keep it easy and make guests happy these delightful finger foods.

Get the party started

Capered Deviled Eggs
Capered Deviled Eggs

Michelle Weaver

Briny capers and fresh dill are the perfect complement to rich and creamy egg yolks. Deviled eggs are the perfect starters for any occasion.

Twice-Baked Potato Bites
Twice-Baked Potato Bites

Justin Warner

Buttery, creamy and cheesy — with bacon on top! — these potato bites are the perfect union of flavor and texture. Adding crushed potato chips and fresh chives to garnish takes this dish to the next level.

Al's Grilled Vegetable Skewers
Al's Grilled Vegetable Skewers

Al Roker

Al Roker is a certified master of the grill and these veggies skewers are so delicious and easy to make, they might just become your favorite go-to summer side.

Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes

Meredith Brokaw

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, fried green tomatoes are a quintessential summer staple. We recommend pairing these delicious bites with fresh homemade ranch dressing for dipping.

Cobb Salad in a Crispy Bacon Cup
Cobb Salad in a Crispy Bacon Cup

Al Roker

Stuffed with creamy avocado, chopped egg, tomatoes and crisp lettuce, these bite-sized bacon cups are the perfect way to enjoy a classic Cobb salad.

Make room for the main course

Siri Daly's BBQ Teriyaki Beef Skewers
Siri Daly's BBQ Teriyaki Beef Skewers

Siri Daly

Sweet, sticky, savory, and tender: These teriyaki beef skewers definitely have it all! No matter when you serve them, they're sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.

Brats in a Blanket
Brats in a Blanket

Jyll Everman

A twist on classic pigs in a blanket, these beer-boiled bratwurst are wrapped snugly in puff pastry and paired with a creamy beer cheese dipping sauce. One bite and you'll never go back to eating plain hot dogs ever again.

BBQ Bacon Onion Meatball Bombs
BBQ Bacon Onion Meatball Bombs

Tasty

These meatballs have layers upon layers of flavor, literally! The onion shells help keep the meatballs moist and add both flavor and texture.

Chicken Wings with Honey-Cider Brown Butter Sauce
Chicken Wings with Honey-Cider Brown Butter Sauce

Elizabeth Heiskell

Smothered in a sweet and tangy honey-cider brown butter sauce, these wings are a perfect party food if you don't getting a little messy. We recommend serving this babies with plenty of napkins, but trust us, it's worth it!

Al's BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Pineapple Salsa
Al's BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Pineapple Salsa

Al Roker

Just when you thought pulled pork couldn't get any better, Al Roker spices things up with this Hawaiian-inspired recipe. Cooked slowly for hours and tossed in a spicy vinegar sauce, this pulled pork recipe has a truly tropical twist.

Savor the sweet stuff

Siri Daly's Patriotic Marshmallow Pops
Siri Daly's Patriotic Marshmallow Pops

Siri Daly

This recipe is fun, festive and simple for kids to follow. It's the perfect treat to bring to any summer barbecue or pool party. Just beware of the sugar high!

Mickey D's-Style Fried Apple Pies
Mickey D's-Style Fried Apple Pies

Dale Talde

Inspired by the classic McDonald's dessert, Dale Talde's recipe for handheld apple pies is so much better than the original. Filled with a buttery cinnamon-apple mixture and topped with a sprinkle of sugar, these little pies are a true taste of Americana.

Sweet Tea Mint Julep Popsicles
Sweet Tea Mint Julep Popsicles

Elizabeth Heiskell

Refreshing ice pops aren't just for kids ... duh! These minty, bourbon-infused popsicles will cool you down and satisfy any cravings for a summery cocktail.

Maple-Almond Crunch Bites
Maple-Almond Crunch Bites

Samah Dada

With juicy Medjool dates, shredded coconut and almonds, these bite-sized sweets are packed with heathy fats, protein and lots of flavor. Served with chocolate drizzle, these vegan, gluten-free treats require no baking so you can truly keep your cool in the kitchen.

Majesty Henry