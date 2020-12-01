15 Christmas finger foods for an easy yet festive holiday

One of the best parts — nay, the best part — of the holidays is the food. While slow-roasted meats and decadent pies are delicious, there's just something special and festive about a bite-sized appetizer or dessert you can enjoy with just a few ingredients and no cutlery.

There may not be any Christmas parties to attend (hey, maybe that's a blessing!), but there can still be festive, intimate dinners and cocktail parties with your personal pod — the perfect setting for finger foods.

Preparing for holiday parties (even virtual ones) can be super simple with a few food and decorating hacks. Then, choose your favorite Christmas finger-food recipes for appetizers and desserts and you're all set to get merry.

Appetizers

These super sprouts are so cute, they're irresistible. The recipe can be a side dish or an appetizer, and it's a cinch to make — only three ingredients. The best way to get a picky eater to eat their vegetables? Wrap 'em in bacon!

Potato pancakes are a favorite holiday dish of Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey. Her secret for the crispiest and creamiest ones is to combine both grated and mashed potatoes.

These crab-stuffed mushrooms may look totally decadent, but they're actually light and airy, which means they're an ideal way to start a holiday celebration. And don't be shy about making a big batch — even if they're just for you and your loved ones.

The layers of flavor from this caponata are simple but powerful, while the salty bacon, capers and sweet raisins provide a nice variety of textures.

Packed with a little sweetness and a lot of punch, these adorable, bite-sized meatballs are fun to serve as a finger food (though some festive toothpicks might help cut back on saucy fingers).

Curtis Stone's appetizer is savory, rich and yet has a delicate balance of crunch and bitter arugula. They're so tasty, don't be surprised if they're the first thing to go.

Flaky, crisp phyllo dough, tender asparagus with a cheesy, salty filling — this easy-to-make appetizer will definitely be a hit at any holiday dinner.

Who knew that the humble new potato could be turned into shell casing for a bullet of flavor? These little bombs of cheesy, buttery flavor are a great way to fuel up for the holiday season.

Desserts

In Dylan Dreyer's house, it just wasn't Christmas without her Aunt Tillie's cookies. These classic, soft, not-too-sweet anise cookies are so good to whip up around the holidays and are perfect when dipped in a cup of coffee.

Call them truffles or adorable reindeer, Hoda's cookies of choice will surely get people in the spirit. They are easy to make and are fun to dress up like Rudolph.

Celebrate winter with sugarcoated doughnut holes. These homemade morsels are far better than anything you'd find in a store. We'll categorize them as dessert, but no one's judging if you enjoy a big plate for breakfast.

Is it really Christmas without an elaborate cookie that's almost too pretty to eat? These festive wreath-shaped shortbread cookies from Martha Stewart — who else? — are infused with Meyer lemon and adorned with sugared rosemary and thyme.

These 30-minute mini-Oreo pies will satisfy any craving for mint chocolate chip ice cream. They may be small but they've got no shortage of flavor. Perfect for wintry celebrations, these (semi) bite-sized treats are a great alternative to baking a whole pie.

These homemade chocolate cups taste just like the classic confection. Velvety chocolate enrobes creamy peanut butter in a perfect two-bite treat. And no need for a tiny cupcake tray: Just bake one big slab, slice and serve as finger food.

With a festive pop of red, these tasty treats are a refreshingly light end to a meal, meaning you can indulge in as many as your heart desires. It's the perfect portion of rich, creamy filling combined with the sweetness of fresh strawberries — a win-win.