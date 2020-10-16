Join TODAY All Day at 5p & 8p ET and get cooking with Nyesha Arrington. Dinner on the table in 30 minutes!

14 easy, irresistible dinner recipes for the perfect Sunday supper at home

Beat the Sunday night blues with these easy dinner ideas.
By Lauren Salkeld

Got a case of the Sunday night blues? Banish your bad mood by gathering around the table for a special meal with family and friends. These recipes will help you make the most of the weekend’s waning hours and set you up for the week ahead. Plus, several dishes make for great leftovers, so you’ll have Monday’s lunch already in the bag. Here are 14 delicious Sunday supper recipes to try.

Slow-Cooker Falling-Off-the-Bone Short Ribs
Jim Norton
Laura Frankel

This versatile, tasty cut of beef gives us everything you could ask for in meat. It's wonderfully tender and the marbling keeps it incredibly moist while cooking. The sauce for this recipe is incredibly comforting, too.

Beef Stew with Dill
Eva Kolenko / Food & Wine
Justin Chapple

In addition to being simple and satisfying, this beef stew is ripe for improvisation. Swap in your favorite seasonal herbs and veggies to make it your own. And take a cue from Gail Simmons of ‘Top Chef’ and Food & Wine: She makes a big batch over the weekend and warms up leftovers for quick family dinners during the week.

Roast Chicken with Potatoes and Vegetables
Nathan R Congleton / TODAY
Marc Murphy

When it comes to Sunday dinner, no dish is quite as classic as roast chicken. This version is stuffed with onion, garlic, rosemary, thyme and lemon, while carrots, potatoes and shallots are roasted alongside. The final step is a bit of kitchen genius: Escarole is wilted in the yummy pan juices then tossed with the veggies and mustard to create a dynamite side.

Patti LaBelle makes roast chicken with gravy

Al Roker's Vegetable Lasagna
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker

Lasagna is always a crowd pleaser, but Al Roker’s stands out for being packed with vegetables — he uses a colorful mix of red bell pepper, zucchini and yellow squash. Leftovers will be a welcome sight for lunch the next day. In fact, you may want to make a double batch, so you're guaranteed to have plenty of extras.

Pan-Seared Salmon with Braised Kale
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Brian Malarkey

If you think fish is hard to cook, this recipe will change your mind. Because salmon is so rich and full of flavor the fillets can be simply seasoned and quickly seared. Served with gently braised kale, this makes for a well rounded and good-for-you dinner. It’s just the thing to enjoy on a Sunday night.

Caramelized Orange Pork Roast
Nathan R Congleton / TODAY
Lucinda Scala Quinn

Roasts are made for lazy Sundays and this fuss-free pork is no exception. The secret is in the marinade of white wine, soy sauce, brown sugar, Sriracha, mustard, rice wine vinegar, garlic and orange zest and juice — if possible, let the meat marinate overnight. Leftovers, if there are any, are perfect for sandwiches.

Siri Daly's Salmon and Veggie Rice Bowls
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly

If Sunday is your day to reset and recharge, set aside time to prepare a healthy dinner. These bowls can be customized, so each family member can pick and choose the ingredients and combinations they like best. To get a jump-start on meal planning, make double batches of your favorite components and use them to create different lunches and snacks throughout the week.

One-Pot Slow-Cooker Spaghetti and Meatballs
Andrea Lynn / TODAY
Andrea Lynn

If there’s anything that can make spaghetti and meatballs more enticing, it's being able to prepare the whole dish in the slow cooker. This recipe makes a generous amount of meatballs, so pick up some rolls and enjoy meatball subs for lunch the next day.

Balsamic Chicken Massimo with Artichoke Soubise
Nathan Congleton / Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Mario Carbone

A rich balsamic glaze, plus sauteed onions and artichokes transform ordinary chicken breasts into a meal to remember. Follow New York City chef Mario Carbone’s advice and toss some arugula with the vegetables to give this dish some bite.

Lidia Bastianich's Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Onions
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Lidia Bastianich

Who knows more than mother, grandmother and chef Lidia Bastianich about Sunday suppers with family? Her pork tenderloin is a cinch to make yet still feels extra special. Complete dinner with a simple green salad or roasted asparagus.

Seafood Stuffed Shells
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Reed Alexander

With both shrimp and scallops, this is no ordinary pasta bake. If you really want to indulge, swap the shrimp for lobster. Or, fill the shells with veggies like bell peppers, spinach or broccoli. The vegetarian version is far less expensive and you definitely won’t regret having leftovers for lunch the next day.

Joy's Low-Calorie General Tso's Chicken
Lucy Schaeffer Photography
Joy Bauer

You could order in Chinese for Sunday dinner, but takeout is far from a healthy way to kick off the week. With some pantry staples, plus chicken, pineapple juice and scallions, you can whip up this low-calorie take on a delivery classic in little more than 30 minutes. Steam some broccoli or snap peas to add more green to the menu.

Vegetarian Taco Bake
Casey Barber / TODAY
Casey Barber

Have a Sunday night movie routine? Whip up this casual, Mexican-inspired casserole and enjoy dinner in front of the TV. If you serve it with chips for scooping, you can even skip utensils, so there’s less to clean up.

Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf
Shutterstock
Carolyn Grifel

For those Sunday nights when you need a little TLC, meatloaf has your back. Thanks to onion, carrot, celery, garlic, ketchup, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce, this version is brimming with flavor, but it’s the bacon layer that really sets it apart. You’ll want to balance all that richness with a light green salad on the side.

This article was originally published Apr. 28, 2017 and was updated on October 16, 2020.