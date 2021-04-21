14 virtual cooking classes featuring cuisines from around the world

My husband and I love to cook, but even though we know our way around the kitchen, there's always more we're looking to learn.

Both before the COVID-19 pandemic and during, we've been big fans of taking virtual cooking classes together: Buying a nice bottle of wine, tying on our aprons and learning new techniques and recipes from some of the best chefs out there.

In recent months, we've learned everything from a great recipe for a roasted vegetable salad to how to arrange a gorgeous charcuterie plate. Virtual cooking classes have become one of our favorite in-home date nights, and the best part is that after the class, you get to sit down together and dine on the fruits of your labor.

Whether you're just dipping your toe into the cooking class world or a seasoned pro looking for something a bit more challenging, these are some of the best online cooking classes available right now.

League of Kitchens

Through League of Kitchens, immigrant women from around the world welcome you into their home (virtually) to teach you their beloved family recipes. Learn how to make Lebanese mujadara with Jeanette or Indian aloo paratha from Yamini through this multicultural collection of online classes. Prices start at $135.

Italia Like Locals

Featuring monthly themed classes straight from a chef's own kitchen, Italia Like Locals holds virtual events about everything from making homemade tortelli pasta to perfecting eggplant parmigiana. As an added bonus, chef Andrea Belfiore is typically joined by special guests like musicians, artists and even … fire dancers? Prices start at $30.

Through his Italia Like Locals online cooking classes, chef Andrea Belfiore leads home chefs through topics like how to make perfect tortelli. Tina Boyadjieva

The Chef & The Dish

From a Brazilian steakhouse dinner to Turkish kebabs, The Chef & The Dish offers a wide variety of virtual cooking classes featuring cuisines from around the world. Prices start at $299.

The Chef and the Dish offers cooking classes from a variety of countries, including how to make fresh handmade orecchiette pasta. The Chef and the Dish

Santa Fe School of Cooking

Reflecting the unique foods of Santa Fe, cooking classes at the Santa Fe School of Cooking include foods from New Mexico, as well as cuisines like Native American, Spanish and Southwestern. Classes are available in two formats: pre-recorded online classes and live cooking classes via Zoom. Prices start at $92.

Freshmade NYC

Get kids and teens in the kitchen with family-friendly cooking classes from Freshmade NYC. Upcoming classes include making green goddess-dressed salads and gyoza (Japanese potstickers). Prices start at $25.

Nikky Feeding Souls

Chef Nikky Phinyawatana specializes in New Bangkok-style cuisine and offers year-round online classes through Nikky Feeding Souls, where students can learn everything from keto-friendly Thai cuisine to vegan pad thai. Prices start at $29.

In her own kitchen, Nikky Phinyawatana, the creator and owner of Dallas' highly acclaimed, award-winning Asian Mint Restaurants, shows off completed dishes from her at-home Zoom cooking experience through her brand Nikky Feeding Souls. Nikky Feeding Souls

Cozymeal

Whether you're interested in making Southern-style comfort food or learning to roll your own sushi, Cozymeal offers online classes year-round in addition to themed classes throughout the year that are specific to holidays and celebrations. Prices start at $29.

Cozymeal offers virtual cooking, mixology and wine tasting classes year-round, in addition to holiday-specific classes throughout the year. Sarah Mills / Cozymeal

Boqueria

An NYC-based tapas restaurant, Boqueria, offers virtual cooking classes that allow internet users everywhere to make some of their classic dishes from home. Learn to make the perfect paella or summery sangria through their ongoing class list. Prices start at $60.

In Boqueria's paella-making class, students can create this stunning meal. Boqueria

Eko Kitchens

Simileoluwa "Simi" Adebajo, owner of San Francisco Nigerian restaurant Eko Kitchens, offers virtual classes remotely for those who want to learn some of her favorite Nigerian meals, handed down from her mother and grandmothers. Prices start at $30.

Chef Simileoluwa "Simi" Adebajo loves teaching aspiring home chefs her favorite Nigerian meals. The chef also teaches classes that provide vegetarian and vegan options. Andy Strong

Institute of Culinary Education

From chicken butchery to bread-baking, the possibilities for learning are endless through the Institute of Culinary Education's list of online classes for all interests and skill levels. Class schedules change monthly, so there's always more to learn from this vast resource. Prices start at $50.

Previously only held in-person, cooking classes from the Institute of Culinary Education are now also offered virtually. Institute of Culinary Education

The Chopping Block

Chicago restaurant The Chopping Block offers recurring virtual classes themed to specific countries — in its "A Trip to the Greek Islands" class, you'll learn how to make gyros, lemon potatoes and a salad. Additionally, the chefs host Sunday classes where participants learn to make a beautiful Sunday supper such as linguine with clams or arroz con pollo. Prices start at $20.

Delicious Experiences

Want to learn to make homemade pasta? Curious about wine pairings? Delicious Experiences offers a variety of cooking classes, lead by chefs and culinary experts from around the world, that cover all cravings, from Sichuan cuisine to whiskey tasting. Prices start at $125.

Compassionate Cuisine

If you're curious about adding more vegan meals to your diet, Catskill Animal Sanctuary has you covered through their Compassionate Cuisine virtual cooking classes. During the classes, a chef teaches creative budget-friendly vegan recipes that are easy for all skill levels. Prices start at $39 (but you can do a pre-recorded class for only $10).

Catskill Animal Sanctuary's Lauren Barbieri introduces sheep Liza, Micah, Nina, Seneca and Scout to Compassionate Cuisine attendees. At the beginning of each class, attendees get to meet the animals whose lives are spared when they choose to eat vegan. Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Goldbelly

Through live "cook-alongs," chefs, pizza makers and bakers offer Zoom cooking classes on topics like taco-making and creative pizza toppings. The classes are free with the purchase of one of Goldbelly's meal kits, or start at $109 without a meal-kit purchase.