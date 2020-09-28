Social media reacts to 13,000-gallon red wine spill: 'Thanks, 2020'

Not even wine is safe in 2020: A video that shows a huge tank of red wine exploding has gone viral as social media users commiserate the loss of more than 13,000 gallons of alcohol. That's over 60,000 bottles' worth of wine.

The accident took place at the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in central Spain. Footage uploaded to Twitter by Spanish station Radio Albacete shows wine spraying out of a large metal vat, soaking the surrounding area, including a field and some equipment.

"Blowout of a 50,000-liter wine tank at Bodegas Vitivinos, Villamalea," reads the tweet.

SUCESOS | Reventón de un depósito de vino de unos 50.000 litros en Bodegas VITIVINOS, de Villamalea pic.twitter.com/lU5pIzZAjU — Radio Albacete (@RadioAlbacete) September 25, 2020

According to local reports, the spill was caused by a break in the tank. Bodegas Vitivinos did not immediately respond to TODAY Food's request for comment.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many users joking that they'd be happy to volunteer to help clean up the boozy mess.

Am sure if we got some straws we could sort this out.. pic.twitter.com/KAoDPLSLTv — Mel Whittaker 3.5% (@MelWhittaker5) September 26, 2020

Me omw to the drain pic.twitter.com/1HRtqKeWxh — Mr. VR (@mrvelasco559) September 27, 2020

Many compared the blood-red spill to the iconic elevator scene in "The Shining," where a torrent of blood rushes into the hallway.

Gave me flashbacks pic.twitter.com/WOgucacpRt — mArk of the Covenant (@markycatton) September 26, 2020

STANLEY KUBRICK'S THE WINING

https://t.co/4yRbP5BCgg — Adam Burke (@atpburke) September 27, 2020

Others took the famous "The rain in Spain stays mostly on the plain" line from the musical classic "My Fair Lady" and changed up a few words to make it more applicable to the sticky situation.

The wine in Spain fall mostly down the drain pic.twitter.com/ixFDJwYYl9 — Tom Thorpe (@thorpeta17) September 26, 2020

The wine in Spain falls mainly down the drain — Alex 🦒 (@AlexWJSimpson) September 26, 2020

There was also some discussion about the quality of the wine itself: Some thought that any vino wasted was a tragedy, while others were a little more picky about the flavor.

Tbf its only Spanish wine — Rath (@Rath0X) September 26, 2020

It's Spanish wine, it's going where it belongs — Daniel Goldstein (@DanielG26598926) September 26, 2020

Just about everyone was agreed on one crucial aspect: The gigantic spill is just another sign that 2020 might be the worst year ever.

Wow... 2020 just wont take its foot off our necks.. pic.twitter.com/0Y3wR0sFjH — Kessica Rabbit (@Eyeneticz) September 27, 2020

Thanks, 2020. Another reason to really dislike this year.https://t.co/se1hcWSQhl — GriffinSentinel (@GriffinSentinel) September 28, 2020

According to information on Bodegas Vitivinos' website, the process for making the dark red wine is detailed and precise: Grapes are harvested from select plots "at their maximum point of color" and classified based on color and maturation. The wines are then fermented and barreled, with one type of wine spending more than 12 months in a barrel and another six months in a wooden vat until bottling. Another type of wine is barreled for three months before being bottled.

That's a lot of work that went to waste. But the winery has not released a statement about the spill.