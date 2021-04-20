This easy 12-minute risotto is the perfect healthy weeknight dinner

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A great bowl of risotto can transport me to a leisurely meal in Italy. But when I think of making it myself at home it’s a different story. While super tasty and full of flavor, risotto is also time consuming and laborious to prepare. And as a relatively low-nutrient food, it’s not a preferred grain for everyday eating.

Authentic risotto usually uses Arborio rice (a short grain Italian variety) slowly cooked over low heat while adding small amounts of broth until absorbed. The result is a creamy rice dish that’s very versatile — a great stand-alone side dish, or a base for adding a variety of vegetables or proteins. But it can take up to an hour to prepare — with constant stirring — a real deterrent when time is limited.

Others save risotto for a special occasion treat, because it’s an almost pure carbohydrate food, without many other nutrients.

While the healthiest way to eat is to focus on simply prepared, fresh foods, I love when a packaged shortcut comes along that support healthy eating with a “fancy twist”— providing solid nutrition that’s quick and easy. So if you like risotto, the new RightRice Risotto might just be a good fit for you.

Made from vegetables and legumes (like lentils and chickpeas), it’s a nutrient rich product loaded with protein and fiber. It has the authentic taste of rice — because it also contains rice. The ingredient list is short, and you’ll recognize every name, and be able to pronounce it. It’s also a complete protein source, vegan, gluten free and kosher.