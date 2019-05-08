Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 3:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Mothers and maternal caregivers should really be celebrated all year long, but on Sunday, May 12, plenty of national restaurant chains and eateries are stepping up to the plate with some pretty sweet deals and discounts on all sorts of treats.

Whether you want to treat mom to a delicious dinner, coffee, cookies or a cocktail (or all of the above!), here are 12 dining deals with something on the menu that will cater to every deserving mother's tastebuds.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin Robbins

This ice cream chain is serving up special cakes for Mother’s Day and with this promo code, they will be $3 off the regular price. If you're celebrating mom after Sunday, there's more good news: the chain is offering the promotion through May 31. Baskin-Robbins is also hosting a Fancy Cone Sampling Day on Mother's Day between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. At the event, anyone who stops by a participating location will be able to enjoy a small serving of ice cream in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone decorated with rainbow sprinkles.

Boston Market

Boston Market

For those looking to stay closer to home on Mother’s Day, purchase any Family Meal (which can serve four or more people) and receive $5 off your purchase using this coupon available online at Boston Market's website. The promotion starts May 8 and runs through the weekend.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK has brought back its heart-shaped pizzas for Mother’s Day. They are available from May 9 through May 12 in any flavor variety, including options like Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Thai Chicken Pizza or Spinach and Artichoke Pizza.

Drizly

1800FLowers

From Thursday through Sunday, alcohol delivery service Drizly is teaming up with 1-800-Flowers to offer 25% off a selection of wine-inspired Mother’s Day bouquets (just use the promo code DRIZLY at checkout). Shoppers can head to Drizly or download the app (via App Store and Google Play) to find a great wine that matches their bouquet.

Fogo de Chao

This chain’s Mother’s Day deal is the gift that keeps on giving: On Sunday, moms dining at the Brazilian eatery will score a free dining card redeemable for one Full Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch on her next visit.

Hooters

Hooters

This Sunday, moms can get a complimentary entree (with the purchase of one drink) from the chain's Mother's Day menu. The offer is only good for those dining in a restaurant. This year, the list of options mom can choose from includes a 10-piece traditional or boneless wing dinner (in a variety of flavors), a grilled or crispy Buffalo chicken sandwich, and a burger or a salad topped with the chain's famous chicken.

Kraft

Kraft

Unfortunately, Kraft isn't offering moms a lifetime supply of free mac and cheese — but a lot of moms will likely dig this deal even more than free grub. Kraft is offering its very own Mother's Day Away promo, where moms can score up to $100 off of their babysitting costs on Mother's Day ... so mom can truly relax without the kiddos on her special day.

Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Field's

Right now, Mrs. Fields is offering up to 25% off on “select Mother’s Day gifts” online. Options include cookie cakes, gift boxes filled with different pastries and more.

Shoney's

Shoney's

On Mother's Day, Shoney's will be offering moms a free slice of strawberry pie with the purchase of any any entree. The deal is only valid on Sunday, May 12.

TCBY

TCBY

This Sunday, moms seeking a sweet treat can stop by any U.S. TCBY location and get their first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free. The deal is valid for any of the chain's available flavors.

The Cheesecake Factory

Send mom a $50 gift card for Mother's Day, and you'll receive a bonus $10 gift card. If you like heaping portions, this is a win-win for all.

Tim Horton’s

Tim Hortons

This Mother’s Day, Tim Hortons locations in the U.S. are offering a “mom-sized” iced coffee made with Tim Hortons Premium Blend. The mom-sized coffee, which is a whopping 52 ounces (by comparison, Starbucks' largest size — a Trenta — is 31 ounces) is completely free but it will only be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. However, all moms, even dog moms, are welcome to get a giant cup of java.