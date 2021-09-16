Aldi is ready for spooky season with these 12 fall finds

Aldi shoppers may have their go-to staples like "red bag chicken" and canned potatoes, but the grocery chain's seasonal items are equally thrilling — especially around Halloween.

Just in time for spooky season, Aldi gave TODAY Food an exclusive peek at fall-themed items hitting store shelves this October. From pumpkin muffins to boo-tiful cookie decorating kits, we've rounded up the seasonal products making their way to Aldi stores in the coming weeks.

Get ready for those fall-flavored cheesecakes, and be sure to pick up an Aldi pie crust to get creative with while you're there!

Reggano Halloween Pasta

Aldi

Spooky spaghetti, anyone? This tri-colored pasta is filled with fun Halloween shapes like spiders, jack-o'-lanterns and bats. Make any weeknight dinner more festive using these colorful pasta shapes.

Available starting Oct. 6 for $1.99.

Betty Crocker Cookie Kits

Aldi

Aldi

Create giant pumpkin cookies with sprinkles or decorate peanut butter cookies with Reese's Pieces using these ready-to-use cookie kits from Betty Crocker.

Available starting Oct. 6 for $4.98 each.

In the Mix Cookie Kits

Aldi

Aldi

Scare up some Halloween fun with these sugar cookie kits that come with everything home bakers need to create skull or monster eye cookies.

Available starting Oct. 6 for $2.49 each.

Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix

Aldi

The only thing that could make this pumpkin quick bread mix more delicious may be adding Aldi's fried canned apples — a seasonal fan-favorite that hit stores in September — to the mix.

Available starting Oct. 6 for $1.79.

Bake Shop Cheesecake

Aldi

Aldi

Are you team pumpkin swirl or brown butter pecan? Whichever makes your mouth water, you'll want to try both of these Bake Shop fall cheesecakes before they're no longer available in stores.

Available starting Oct. 13 for $4.99 each.

Bake Shop Muffins

Aldi

Having trouble deciding between pumpkin spice or apple cinnamon muffins? At less than $3 for a pack of four muffins, you'll be able to toss both into your shopping cart without going over your grocery budget.

Available starting Oct. 20 for $2.99 each.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Donuts

Aldi

These glazed pumpkin spice doughnuts are made in an old-fashioned-cake style and contain real pumpkin in addition to cinnamon and spices.

Available starting Oct. 20 for $3.49.

Bake Shop Mini Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Aldi

These decadent frosted pumpkin spice mini cupcakes may just be the perfect fall baked good. And, with 12 in the package, they're perfect for sharing with your favorite pumpkin patch companions.

Available starting Oct. 20 for $2.95.