12 Christmas cocktail recipes to make the season merry and bright

If you're celebrating the 12 days of Christmas, it's wise to have a cocktail recipe prepared for each one.

Whether you're looking for a little sparkle to help get you through a major gift wrapping session or want to serve a few batches of festive libations at a holiday gathering, every single one of these wintry cocktails are worth whipping up — and they're also easy to make.

With cocktails this merry, Santa even ditch the milk come Christmas Eve.

Cool mint, champagne and a little rum, that's all you need! This refreshing beverage will make everyone have a happy Christmas.

It takes about 30 seconds to make this eye-catching cocktail. The mint or basil garnish adds the perfect touch of green to an iced glass of sparkling red liquid.

When the weather outside is frightful, a classic dark and stormy might be just the thing to make everyone's mood a bit brighter. There are only three ingredients in this five-minute drink, and each is equally important.

Citrusy yet sweet with a hint of bitterness, this sparkling Italian Aperol spritz punch serves 12 to 16 and will have the whole party saying, "Buon Natale!" (That's Italian for "Merry Christmas!")

Like gingerbread cookies, only smoother and with a kick of bourbon, this ginger-spiced apple cider cocktail can be made in single servings or scaled up to keep a group happy all evening. Just be sure to use one part bourbon to five parts apple cider.

Enjoy a good cup of java? Then you'll love this classic Keoke coffee cocktail. This cocktail originated at Bully's Steakhouse in San Diego, California. The owner, George Bullington, invented the drink and the staff called it "George's Coffee" until a Hawaiian chef suggested they use the Hawaiian version of his name: Keoke.

An eggnog without the raw egg ends up being a bit lighter but still keeps the creamy, winter-spiced flavor everyone loves.

Using frozen cranberries makes this cocktail seasonal, festive and super simple to put together. Feel free to double the recipe and make two pitchers because it always seems goes too fast.

Rich white chocolate liqueur, vanilla vodka and cream make this cocktail sweet, cozy and ideal for a chilly Christmas night.

Join TODAY's Carson Daly and make one of his favorite family traditions with this decadent, creamy cocktail topped with a sprinkling of grated nutmeg.

"For as long as I can remember my mom was blending away during the holidays, creating her famous Brandy Alexander cocktails. It’s as much a family tradition as the jolly man himself," Carson told TODAY Food.

If that doesn't convince you, maybe Carson and Al Roker's favorite holiday recipes will.

The Poinsettia Cocktail is the perfect pour to mix up for guests over the holidays — the name itself will get people feeling festive. With four simple ingredients, this delicious cocktail takes only minutes to prep and serve.

This is the mulled wine recipe to end all mulled wine recipes. With all the wintry spices and notes of citrus, it’ll warm everyone up no matter how much snow is outside.