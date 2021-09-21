11-year-old chef celebrates his grandma's cooking with homemade ramen

One the first episode of TODAY All Day's "Kids in the Kitchen," former "MasterChef Junior" contestant Matthew Smith shares how to make two dishes that honor his grandmother's Vietnamese heritage. The 11-year-old aspiring chef whips up his homemade ramen and springy noodles and also shares how to make savory eggs marinated in soy sauce.

This warm, nourishing soup reminds me of my bà ngoại, which is Vietnamese for grandmother. I love that there are a lot of different components to it, from the tender homemade noodles to the crispy chicken thighs. My favorite part of making the recipe is working the dough with your hands.

Make plain eggs more exciting by tossing them in soy sauce with some rice wine and sesame oil for a great punch of flavor. These eggs are perfect as a garnish on homemade ramen, but they also make a great snack for any time of day.