IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Introducing TODAY Insider: Join us behind the scenes and get early access to Steals & Deals

11-year-old chef celebrates his grandma's cooking with homemade ramen

Learn how to make the ultimate bowl of ramen with Matthew Smith on "Kids in the Kitchen."
TODAY All Day
/ Source: TODAY
By Matthew Smith

One the first episode of TODAY All Day's "Kids in the Kitchen," former "MasterChef Junior" contestant Matthew Smith shares how to make two dishes that honor his grandmother's Vietnamese heritage. The 11-year-old aspiring chef whips up his homemade ramen and springy noodles and also shares how to make savory eggs marinated in soy sauce.

Homemade Ramen with Crispy Chicken
TODAY All Day
Get The Recipe

Homemade Ramen with Crispy Chicken

Matthew Smith

This warm, nourishing soup reminds me of my bà ngoại, which is Vietnamese for grandmother. I love that there are a lot of different components to it, from the tender homemade noodles to the crispy chicken thighs. My favorite part of making the recipe is working the dough with your hands.

Soy-Marinated Eggs
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Soy-Marinated Eggs

Matthew Smith

Make plain eggs more exciting by tossing them in soy sauce with some rice wine and sesame oil for a great punch of flavor. These eggs are perfect as a garnish on homemade ramen, but they also make a great snack for any time of day.

Matthew Smith