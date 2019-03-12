Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 8:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

St. Patrick's Day is usually filled with rainbows, green clovers and leprechauns — but there's also apparently a pot of gold to be found in almost every corner of the country ... in the form of great deals at restaurants fast food chains.

Whether dining out, stopping by for a cocktail (and a frothy Guinness), or simply getting a sweet treat to bring home, there are plenty of specials leading up to Sunday, March 17.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s March Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $2 Rainbow Punch made with Absolut vodka, a green apple, ginger and lemon syrups, all topped with a rainbow gummy garnish made from a brightly colored candy belt. The festive cocktail is available throughout the entire month of March.

Bill's Bar & Burger

Bill's Bar & Burger is celebrating St. Patrick's Day at locations across the country with a limited time Pot o' Gold milkshake. This sweet special features a vanilla shake with caramel syrup, vanilla icing, Lucky Charms cereal and whipped cream. To really get into the spirit, customers can also spike it with Jameson Irish Whiskey!

B.GOOD

B.GOOD will be offering $1 Kale Crush Smoothies at 62 U.S. locations starting March 11 through St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a festive way for people to drink something green that isn't an artificially colored pint of beer. The offer is valid from 2 p.m. to close with any purchase.

Bruegger’s Bagels

The bagel chain is offering its seasonal shamrock bagels, available March 15 through Sunday, at participating locations.

California Pizza Kitchen

On St. Patrick’s Day, the pizza chain is offering $5 mule drinks made with Jameson whiskey.

Chili’s

The Tex-Mex chain’s March margarita of the month is the Lucky Jameson, featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour mix. Throughout the month, it's available for $5 at participating locations.

Drizly

The alcohol shopping app and website that delivers beer, wine and spirits is running a promotion for St. Patrick’s Day. The promo code ISSTPADDYS19 will allow new users to get $5 off any delivery order. It's good starting now and ends Sunday, March 17. The officer is not valid in several states including Connecticut, Missouri, Ohio and Hawaii.

Dunkin’ is bringing back a once-popular coffee flavoring this month. Irish Creme hasn’t been offered at Dunkin’ since 2014, but it's now available in Dunkin’ coffee and espresso drinks at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last. Also, all throughout March, participating Dunkin’ restaurants are serving medium-sized iced coffees for $2 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy (which now has 31 locations located mostly throughout the South) will be offering a special Dubliner burger, which is inspired by shepherd's pie, and includes cheddar cheese mashed potatoes, a lamb pie patty, mushrooms, carrots, peas, parsley and a celery sour cream aioli. Customers will also be able to pair the Dubliner burger with a Guinness beer for $10, add a shot of Jameson for $2, or Caskmates for $2.50. The burger and beer $10 pairing will only be available through March 17.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme's green Original Glazed Doughnut is returning to stores starting March 15. The sweet shop is also running a promotion for true doughnut lovers where winners will receive a "Golden Dozen Pass," worth free Original Glazed Doughnuts for a year (through St. Patrick's Day 2020). From Friday through Sunday, there will be multiple winners each day at every participating Krispy Kreme shop. There are two ways to enter, by making a small purchase in store or mailing in an entry.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortonshas an adorable Clover Donut 4-Pack that includes four heart-shaped donuts with venetian cream filling and topped with white fondant and green sprinkles. The typical price of a filled donut in most regions is $1.19, with a 4-pack price of $4.76. The St. Patrick’s Clover Donut 4-Pack is discounted from this price (at $4.49) and is an adorable (and festive) way to celebrate the holiday!