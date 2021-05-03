11 mom-owned food brands to support this Mother's Day

Whether you are a mama or have one, May is the month to celebrate the amazing maternal figures in our lives. And we're hungry to show them some love.

There are plenty of fab women-owned food brands to support out there, some of which were birthed from the brilliant minds of working moms. One mom created sweets to help with her child's allergies while another baked up snacks to make a better world for her unborn babe. Whether you want some vegan eats or jarred Indian chutneys to liven up your favorite protein, these superwomen are doing the work to deliver good food into our homes, bellies and hearts.

This Latinx mom-owned company is all about batching up vegan yogurt packed with probiotics. Anita Shepherd, a former vegan pastry chef, could never find a good plant-based alternative to Greek yogurt. Having studied biology in college, she spent countless nights experimenting to create a delicious vegan yogurt until one day, her coconut milk-based recipe was born. Anita's Yogurt is based in Brooklyn, New York, but shipped nationwide via Goldbelly.

Launched in 2014 by chef and cookbook author and mom Chitra Agrawal, Brooklyn Delhi specializes in Indian condiments like achaar, curry ketchup and mustard, simmer sauces and chutneys. The company originated out of Agrawal's desire to craft homemade Indian achaars without over-salting them. She sourced natural ingredients around her Brooklyn neighborhood, like rhubarb, tomatoes, garlic and gooseberries. She goes to India every year to visit family and gain further inspiration to develop recipes, package and sell them so people can enjoy them across the U.S.

Inspired by three generations of family history in growing and manufacturing tea in Nilgiris, India, mom and entrepreneur Ami Bhansali founded her Los Angeles-based brand, Chai Diaries. With a full-fledged e-commerce shop to make her range of speciality organic and conventional teas available nationwide, Bhansali fuses her love of fashion, art and culture into her teas.

Ashley Tyrner grew up in a family of farmers. As a single working mom living in New York City, she began to notice more how difficult it was to find high quality fruits and vegetables. So, she pivoted her career and founded FarmBox Direct to help other likeminded people get fresh produce, even in urban areas. Tyrner hand picks the farms she works with and has three sizes of boxes folks can choose without being committed to a subscription.

Focusing on loose-leaf blends that promote self-care, founder and working mom Candice Brown calls tea time her "me time." She develops blends that focus on wellness, health benefits and enjoys promoting the practice of enjoying a cup of tea as a meditative experience.

What began as a New York City cooking school in 2012 has now expanded into a cookbook and a company that brings Alison Cayne's savory sauces into homes across the country. The mom-of-five's easy-to-use marinades come in recyclable pouches and all sorts of flavors, from golden turmeric tahini to zippy chili harissa. The bottom line is they're designed to make home cooks' lives easier.

Julia Collins launched her company that makes climate-friendly crackers made with wheat from regenerative farms shortly after becoming a mom. This year, she launched a mission-driven organization called Planet FWD that aims to make it easier for other food companies to implement and track their own sustainable practices.

Partake in supporting black-owned, vegan restaurants and food brands with a bag of tasty vegan, gluten-free cookies. Created by Denise Woodard for her daughter who has food allergies, these simple cookies have fun flavors like carrot cake, ginger snap, birthday cake and classic chocolate chip. In May, they launched in Target stores nationwide.

This certified health coach, mom and chef appeared on Food Network's "Chopped" and aims to bring cooking and joy into people's kitchens through digital learning. Through her podcast, online shop and online cooking courses, everyone can share chef Carla Contreras' love of cooking.

This women- and veteran-owned craft beer company founded by new moms LeAnn Darland and Tara Hankinson just opened its first brick and mortar shop in Brooklyn, New York in March.

"We’re not pretending to have anything figured out, but by being women in a male-dominated industry, at least we can have an authentic approach to winning over that consumer, or at least addressing her needs and desires,” Hankinson said in a statement provided to TODAY Food.

After leaving their jobs in the tech industry, the avid home brewers set out to craft flavorful beers they love.