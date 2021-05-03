11 injured in Tennessee after restaurant deck collapses during birthday party

Eleven people were injured after a Tennessee restaurant deck collapsed during a birthday party on Saturday, officials said.

Authorities responded to a call of more than 40 people who had fallen from a collapsed deck at about 4 p.m. ET on the 9700 block of Hixson Pike in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said in a news release.

The restaurant deck collapsed during a birthday party, the agency said.

Firefighters with the Dallas Bay and Soddy-Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital, including two with critical injuries, the agency said. Nine others had injuries that were not life threatening. It was unclear how severe the damage was or what conditions the victims were in.

"The Hamilton County Building Codes has been notified and will inspect the deck to find the cause of the collapse," the OEM said.

No other details were immediately available.

Soddy-Daisy is a small city about 17 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

