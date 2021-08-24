These 11 fall treats coming to Aldi have us ready for sweater weather

Whether you're desperately clinging to these final days of summer or you've already enjoyed your first pumpkin spice latte of the season, there's a bit of fall magic for everyone coming to Aldi shelves in September.

And while there will be plenty of pumpkin spice to be had in the aisles of the grocery chain, Aldi's fall line isn't just about pumpkin: Flavors of caramel, sweet potato and maple will fill the aisles in the form of everything from cookies to coffee.

If you're planning an Aldi trip in the coming weeks, throw on your favorite cozy sweater, dab some pumpkin pie spice behind your ears (please don't actually do this) and get ready to toss a bit of fall fun into your shopping cart.

Benton's Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cremes, $1.99

These pumpkin spice-flavored, cream-filled sandwich cookies will be available in stores starting Sept. 8.

Specially Selected Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn, $2.99

This caramel corn, in stores starting Sept. 8, is glazed with pumpkin pie spice and topped with a creamy cheesecake drizzle.

Barissimo Caramel Ground Coffee, $3.79

Find this caramel-flavored coffee in Aldi aisles starting Sept. 8.

Clancy's Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Chips, $2.49

Filling a 6-ounce bag of sweet potato goodness, these cinnamon and brown sugar sweet potato chips will be in Aldi stores starting Sep. 8.

Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee, $3.79

Make pumpkin spice coffee from home with this flavored coffee, available at Aldi starting Sept. 10.

Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Pretzels, $1.99

These yogurt-covered pumpkin spice pretzels will be available starting Sept. 8.

Barissimo Apple Crisp Ground Coffee, $3.79

Dessert-flavored coffee lovers will get excited for this apple crisp coffee, available in stores on Sept. 8.

State of Brewing State of Brewing Pumpkin Cider, $7.99

This alcoholic cider beverage channels pumpkin pie and will appear in Aldi aisles starting Sept. 10.

Clancy's Caramel Apple Pretzels, $1.99

Covered in a caramel-apple coating, these pretzels will be in stores on Sept. 8.

Barissimo Maple Ground Coffee, $3.79

This maple-flavored coffee will be available at Aldi beginning Sept. 10.

Nature's Nectar Sparkling Fresh Cider, $3.99

This non-alcoholic sparkling apple cider comes in a four-pack of bottles and will be available at Aldi starting on Sept. 8.