Love coffee? Try these 11 java-inspired drinks and desserts

Whether you like your coffee hot or cold, straight up or spiked — or even in dessert — these java recipes will have you buzzing. Sure, black coffee is great, but how about getting a little more creative with your caffeine?

Nonalcoholic Coffee Drinks

Al Roker's Famous Cold-Brew Coffee
Milk Being Poured Into Iced Coffee
Shutterstock
Get the recipe

Once you try Al Roker's take on cold brew, you may never buy a cold brew at your local coffee shop again. The recipe starts with a coffee and chicory concentrate that lasts in fridge for two weeks, so be sure to make a big batch. Add Al's spiced simple syrup and the creamer of your choice and you'll see why this brew is an A-list celeb.

Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Get the recipe

Take your PSL experience the next level by making your own pumpkin spice latte at home with real pumpkin. It's easier than you think!

Chocolate Banana Coffee Smoothie with Turmeric
Shutterstock
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

Have you heard? Coffee is good for you! Get your caffeine fix along with other good-for-you ingredients in this tempting breakfast smoothie.

Hot and Cold Coffee Cocktails

Keoke Coffee Cocktail
Keoke Coffee Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get the recipe

This warm coffee drink has a serious kick: It contains coffee and three types of alcohol. Soften things up with a little whipped cream on top, if you'd like.

Espresso Martini
Espresso Martini
TODAY
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

If you prefer your spiked coffee chilled, cool down with espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur shaken over ice.

Spiked Iced Almond Latte
Servings:
10-12
Get the recipe

Almond milk and amaretto (almond liqueur) give a sweet, nutty punch to this creamy but dairy-free coffee cocktail.

Coffee Desserts

Irish Coffee Cupcakes
Donal Skehan makes Irish coffee cupcakes for St. Patrick's Day
Patty Lee / TODAY
Servings:
12
Get the recipe

Espresso powder and Irish whiskey add oomph to these festive cupcakes. No need to wait until St. Patrick's Day to indulge!

Coffee Popsicles with Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Banana
Coffee Popsicles with Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Banana
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
Prep time:
Yield:
6
Get the recipe

These ice pops are treat-like enough to serve for dessert but healthy enough for an afternoon snack — or even breakfast!

5-Ingredient No-Bake Chocolate Coffee Icebox Cheesecake
5-Ingredient No Bake Chocolate Coffee Icebox Cheesecake
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get the recipe

This luscious five-ingredient icebox cake is made with coffee ice cream layered with chocolate wafer cookies.

Cold Brew Granita
Coffee Slushie
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

A granita is the original Italian slushy — and this one has a kick!

Irish Whiskey Mocha Chocolate Mousse
Irish Whiskey Mocha Chocolate Mousse
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Here's another Irish whiskey and coffee-spiked recipe, because why not? Coffee intensifies the flavor of chocolate, making a good thing even better. Come to think of it, coffee makes just about everything better...

