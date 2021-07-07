11 best foods at Universal Orlando Resort to snack on

If you're planning your first visit to Universal Orlando Resort, your to-do list most likely includes riding the Hogwarts Express through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, encountering a Velociraptor in Jurassic Park and rocking out on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster.

But if you're not making a serious game plan for trying all of the food Universal has to offer, you're missing out on some truly delicious memories that will last long after you've traveled through Skull Island and met King Kong.

From the obvious delights, like Butterbeer, to the more obscure treats, like giant pink doughnuts, there are sweet and savory treats to be had all across Universal Orlando Resort (which is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal). Whether you're looking for the most Instagram-worthy ice cream cone or craving some late-night pizza, we've rounded up the 11 best things to eat at Universal Studios, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, Universal CityWalk and beyond.

Get ready to enjoy some of the best theme-park food around.

Universal Studios Orlando

1. Lard Lad Donut

Available at Lard Lad Donuts, this pink sprinkled doughnut is perfect for obtaining that mid-afternoon sugar rush. Universal Orlando Resort

Located within the "Simpsons" area of Universal Studios, this gigantic pink doughnut, sold at Lard Lad Donuts, is the perfect midday snack. It's the size of a human head, so be ready to share this pink-tastic, sprinkle-covered confection with other members of your party. It's the best way to beat the afternoon slump and get a sugar-rush-driven second wind.

2. The Flaming Moe

The Flaming Moe, a bubbling citrus beverage served at Flaming Moe's within Universal Studios, is a fun non-alcoholic drink that all ages will love. Universal Orlando Resort

Serving up more "Simpsons"-related fun is Flaming Moe's, a walk-up counter where you can snag a Duff Beer and, more deliciously, The Flaming Moe: a non-alcoholic concoction made from citrus soda that bubbles thanks to a cube of dry ice in the bottom of the cup. Kids — and kids at heart — will love sipping this beverage while resting their feet.

Universal's Islands of Adventure

3. Green Eggs & Ham Tots

Of all the varieties of tots available at Islands of Adventure's Green Eggs & Ham Cafe, the Green Eggs & Ham Tots are our favorite. Universal Orlando Resort

There's no way Guy-Am-I could refuse these delicious Tater Tots, topped with green eggs, diced ham and white cheese sauce. In fact, all of the loaded Tater Tots served up at Islands of Adventure's Green Eggs & Ham Cafe are so delicious, they're impossible to resist.

Pro tip: Order a few varieties of these loaded tots so everyone in your party can try more than one flavor. Our runner-up faves are the pizza and Buffalo chicken options.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Since the Wizarding World of Harry Potter spans both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, we've rounded up all the best Harry Potter-themed treats.

4. Butterbeer Ice Cream

At Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour, guests can enjoy a variety of ice cream flavors. Our favorite is the Butterbeer ice cream. Universal Orlando Resort

There's more than one way to enjoy Butterbeer, a popular butterscotch-like beverage from the Harry Potter series, within the Wizarding World, but this ice cream, served at Universal Studios' Diagon Alley inside Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour, is our favorite. Butterbeer ice cream can be ordered in a waffle cone or in a souvenir glass and is the perfect snack for any Potterhead on a hot day in the parks.

5. Butterbeer

Throughout the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Butterbeer is served in two varieties: cold and frozen. Universal Orlando Resort

Whether you prefer your Butterbeer cold (served as drink with a cream soda-like texture) or frozen (think Butterbeer icee) there are multiple locations throughout both Diagon Alley and Island's of Adventure's Hogsmeade where you can purchase (and drink) Butterbeer until your wizarding heart is content. Both options are so delicious and unique that first-timers should absolutely try each.

6. Fire Whiskey

Fire Whiskey, a take on the brew consumed by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter series, is a fiery treat perfect for drinking in Hogsmeade. Universal Orlando Resort

Located in the back of Hogsmeade's Three Broomsticks tavern, the Hog's Head bar is the perfect place to grab everything from Butterbeer to a cocktail. Be sure to try Fire Whiskey, Universal's take on the brew consumed by witches and wizards throughout the Harry Potter series. This cinnamon-y spiced whiskey is similar to Fireball, but much more magical, of course.

7. Fish & Chips

The fish and chips served at the Leaky Cauldron and the Three Broomsticks are our go-to option for lunch inside the Universal theme parks. Universal Orlando Resort

Served up in Diagon Alley at the Leaky Cauldron and in Hogsmeade at the Three Broomsticks, this fish-and-chips dish is one of our favorite options for a quick and filling lunch while exploring the Wizarding World. Each piece of north Atlantic cod is battered to perfection and tastes as fresh as any fish and chips outside a theme park. And the chips, fried to crispy, golden perfection, are the perfect accompaniment.

Universal's Volcano Bay

8. Waturi Fusion Ice Cream

Colorful and delicious, the Waturi Fusion Ice Cream is a must-try if you're spending the day at Universal's Volcano Bay. Universal Orlando Resort

Located inside Universal's Volcano Bay water park, the Waturi Fusion Ice Cream is our pick for the most Instagrammable food within Universal Orlando Resort. It's also delicious: The colorful swirls each have their own flavor, from blue raspberry to orange swirl. Find this sweet treat at the Koka Poroka snack hut near the park's Waturi beach.

Universal CityWalk Orlando

9. Espresso Buzzzz Milkshake

Espresso Buzzzz anyone? This delicious coffee milkshake from Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up for any coffee lover. Universal Orlando Resort

A coffee drink — but make it dessert! This mouth-wateringly-good milkshake, served at CityWalk's Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, is made with coffee ice cream, espresso and chocolate espresso beans and is the perfect jolt for keeping your day moving at Universal Orlando Resort. Prefer a less caffeinated treat? Toothsome is well known for their milkshakes, which contain everything from chocolate-dipped strawberries to oatmeal cookies.

10. "The Prime Time" Filet and Lobster Roll

Our CityWalk dining location of choice is The Cowfish, because we can't get enough of their unique sushi mash-ups. This filet and lobster roll is one of our go-to choices for dinner at the trendy restaurant. Universal Orlando Resort

Our favorite CityWalk dining destination, The Cowfish, serves up burgers, sushi and more, but it's their extra-creative sushi rolls, like "The Prime Time" that really keep us coming back. This sushi roll, filled with lobster and cucumber, is topped with rare filet mignon and fried portobello mushrooms, making it the perfect surf-and-turf-meets-sushi meal for a night out at CityWalk. Still hungry? Don't forget to try The Cowfish's "Cheeseburgooshi," hybrid blends of sushi and cheeseburgers that will make your entire trip even more delicious.

Universal resorts

11. Delizioso Pizza

Sure, there are perks like a lazy river at Universal's Cabana Bay Resort, but our favorite bonus of staying at the resort is the late-night pizza available at Delizioso Pizza. Universal Orlando Resort

One of the main reasons we love staying at Universal's Cabana Bay Resort is our affinity for for late-night pizza runs at the resort's Delizioso Pizza restaurant. Not only is Delizioso's classic cheese pizza absolute cheesy perfection, but it's also super convenient when you're getting back to the hotel after a long day of exploring the theme parks.