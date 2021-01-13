11,000 containers of Weis ice cream recalled due to metal contamination

Weis Markets announced a recall of more than 11,000 containers of ice cream products on January 8 due to possible contamination with metal filling equipment parts. The company recalled 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.), and 502 bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon) stating that there may be extraneous materials in these products.

"There has been one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz)," read the recall statement, which was published by the FDA on January 10. "There is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard."

The cookies and cream product in question was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. It was sold at Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia. This particular ice cream is packaged in a round 48-ounce container with a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell by date of 10/28/21. Customers should not eat the ice cream and may return it to the store for a full refund.

The Klein’s Vanilla bulk ice cream is packaged in 3-gallon containers with a code stamp of 0302 and are not for retail sale. This product was sold to one retail establishment in New York and has since been removed from sale.

Weis revealed that other ice cream products which are not part of the recall were packaged on the same date of 10/28/2020 and include 665 containers of Klein’s Cookies and Cream Dairy Bulk, and 286 containers of Nelson’s Graham Slam Bulk.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm EST.