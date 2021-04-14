Celebrate 100 days to the Tokyo Olympics with 3 Japanese noodle dishes

The start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics are exactly 100 days away! Helping us count down to the monumental event is chef Candice Kumai, author of "Kintsugi Wellness: The Japanese Art of Nourishing Mind, Body, and Spirit." She is sharing a few of her favorite noodle recipes to enjoy a taste of Tokyo right at home: cold noodles with a ponzu-ginger vinaigrette, spicy miso ramen and fiery soba noodles with shrimp.

Mom never ceases to amaze me. She's always got so many new recipes to share with me, and when I'm visiting back home in California, she goes all out to make me my favorite foods. One particularly hot summer day, she taught me how to make this dish. This very popular Japanese cold noodle dish is light, simple, flavorful and absolutely delicious. I enjoy it year-round, and you will, too!

This super oishii spicy ramen is made with basic pantry staples, such as miso paste and tahini. I love adding extra Sriracha for heat and topping it all off with a slightly runny, soft-boiled egg.

This fiery dish is a modern take on Japanese soba. I love it because it is such a filling, flavorful and easy meal.

