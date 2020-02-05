Valentine’s Day is a celebration of all forms of love, whether you're on your own or happily involved with someone else. But what could make this sweet holiday even sweeter? A sweet (or savory!) treat that's on the house.

Since there’s never a bad time to love and appreciate snacks, plenty of restaurants and snack shops across the country are offering up food freebies and deals leading up to and on Feb. 14.

Before you splurge on a pricey gift, call ahead to see if your favorite dining destination is offering up a little something extra on the holiday.

Auntie Anne’s

The pretzel chain will have specials and “surprise delivery offers” running from Feb. 10-13, but on Feb. 14, pretzel lovers will be able to score a buy-one, get-one deal on all heart-shaped pretzels. This offer is available in-stores only at participating locations around the country via the Pretzel Perks app.

California Pizza Kitchen

Any pizza can made on a heart-shaped crust from Feb. 11 through Feb. 16 for no additional charge. Those who dine at the restaurant between between those dates will also receive a gift card to redeem a buy-one, get-one pizza offer during a return visit.

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A is offering 30-count nuggets, six-count chocolate chunk cookies and 10-count Chick-N-Minis served up in heart-shaped tins. The food itself isn't free, but the container is on the house so you'll be able to show a little love when serving up future meals.

Hooters

The famous wing chain is bringing back the "Shred Your Ex" promotion this year. Destroy a photo of your ex and receive a coupon valid for 10 boneless wings when you buy 10 regular wings. Everyone who participates either online at ShredYourEx.Hooters.com or in-store will also be entered for a chance to win a premium subscription to the dating app Bumble.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's

Anyone who downloads Moe's Southwest Grill app will be able to receive a free side of queso with the purchase of any burrito on Valentine's Day. What's better than a date? Gooey, spicy cheese that's on the house.

Mrs. Fields

This beloved sweet shop is offering all sorts of heart-shaped cookie boxes and cookie cakes for Valentine's Day. Use the code LOVE for 15% off of your entire online order from now until Feb. 14. Whether you're buying a sweet treat for a friend or for yourself, it's always nice to be able to save a little green.

Qdoba

This burrito chain is rolling out its “Qdoba for a Kiss” deal, where anyone can score a free meal with the purchase of one entrée (of lesser or equal value) by sharing a kiss with anyone (or anything) on Valentine's Day. All you have to do is show up to a participating Qdoba location with a partner, a photo or even a burrito and give them, or it, a little smooch.

TCBY

TCBY is offering a buy-one, get-one deal on Feb. 14 that will include its limited-edition Valentine’s Day flavors like soft serve Chocolate Covered Strawberry Swirl and hand-scooped Strawberry & Cream.