Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 8, 2019, 4:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Whether you're currently flying solo or in a great relationship, Valentine's Day is a wonderful time to take advantage of a plethora of food freebies and dining deals.

If you want to dine out, take something to go or simply craving eat some heart-shaped snacks, here are 10 great food deals tied to the holiday celebrating love.

Auntie Anne’s

On Feb. 14, score a heart-shaped pretzel during the chain's buy-one, get-one promotion. Customers may choose any flavor pretzel.

Baskin-Robbins

For February, this ice cream chain’s flavor of the month is Cherry Cordial with Kisses, which features Hershey’s chocolate ice cream, mini Hershey’s Kisses and a fruity cherry ribbon, all served in a fancy waffle cone with heart-shaped sprinkles. Customers can enjoy a free taste test of this new romantic flavor during its National Sampling Day on Sunday, Feb. 10.

California Pizza Kitchen

From Feb. 13 - 17, California Pizza Kitchen guests can order any pizza on the brand’s limited-edition heart-shaped crust for no additional charge. These special Valentine’s pizzas are served on a crispy, thin crust only. They will be available for dine-in or take-out orders, as well as through CPK's own delivery service, at participating locations nationwide. Pizza delivery will not be available through third-party vendors, however.

Chick-fil-A is offering nuggets, cookies and mini sandwiches in a heart-shaped container from now through the end of February, so you can snack on fried chicken all month long.

Chick-fil-A

Denny’s is offering its rewards members 20 percent off their meal (in-store only) from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18. Of course, if you are really feeling the love, you can register to get married at Denny's in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day.

Hooters

Some of the best deals this holiday are for those who may be unattached. At Hooters, upload a photo of your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend to their website and then shred it. As a reward, if you purchase a 10-piece order of boneless wings, you'll receive an additional order gratis.

Hungry Howie's

Heart-shaped pizza is totally on trend this season. Starting Feb. 11 through the 14, enjoy a heart-shaped pizza at Hungry Howie’s for $6.99 using the promo code HEART1. For extra fun, send someone the “2 Hearts Are Better Than 1” combo deal that comes with a heart-shaped pizza and a heart-shaped Howie cheese bread for $12.99 using the code HEART2.

Jack in the Box

Need something sweet? At this fast food chain, anyone who places an order through its mobile app will score a free five-piece churro order, a slice of cheesecake or a regular sized milkshake on Feb. 14.

Potbelly

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples. On Feb. 14, anyone who comes into a Potbelly location (alone!) can choose any cookie for free, including a limited-edition red velvet cookie, with the purchase of an entree sandwich or salad. The sandwich chain says it won't be playing any sappy duets or ballads in stores that day.

White Castle

Consider this last one a bonus because it’s not exactly a deeply discounted deal (or a freebie), but it is pretty fun. White Castle is currently taking reservations for its 28th annual Valentine’s Day dinner. The restaurant is allowing seatings between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and customers can choose between a variety of meals (which include table-side service) starting at $9.95.