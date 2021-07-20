IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 sweet and savory ways to use up summer peaches

You'll be keen on these peachy recipes!
Peach Cobbler
Peach cobbler is a classic for a reason. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
By Ronnie Koenig

There's nothing that says summer quite like biting into a perfect, ripe peach. This amazing stone fruit is low in calories, a source of antioxidants and vitamin C and of course downright delicious.

Peach season peaks from July to August so now's the perfect time to pick some up at the grocery store or your local farmers market or even go peach picking if you're lucky enough to have them grow nearby.

Peach Truck founders bringing taste of Georgia across state lines

July 5, 201802:31

When shopping for peaches, you'll know one is ready to eat when it is fragrant, has vibrant colors and gives slightly when you gently squeeze it.

Got peaches? Of course you can just bite right in but why not also reserve some for trying out a new recipe? Here are 10 that will make your summer just a little bit sweeter:

Skillet Peach Cobbler

Serve this dessert warm with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Courtesy Chris Scott
Get The Recipe

Chris Scott

Joy Bauer's Peach Melba

Bauer grills the peaches to bring out their natural sweetness. You can use a barbecue or an indoor grill pan.

Kelly Harrison
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer

Peach Cobbler

Since there's no pastry on the bottom, you don't run the risk of this dessert getting soggy.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Robbie Shoults

Peach and Blackberry Galette with Almonds

Galettes are easier to make than pies and are a great vehicle for summer fruit, says Melissa Clark.

TODAY
Get The Recipe

Melissa Clark

Peaches and Cream

This simple yet elegant recipe will showcase summer peaches. Hint: Wash the peaches and dry them with a towel to remove a bit of the fuzz.

Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Aimee Olexy

Grilled Peach, Burrata and Prosciutto Salad

This recipe will be a showstopper at your next outdoor party. Insider tip: Keep the skins on the peaches when you grill them for a sweet, smoky flavor.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ryan Fey

Heirloom Tomato, Lobster, Peach and Stracciatella Salad

This dish has all the tastes of summer and the vinaigrette is nothing more than the juice from the tomatoes.

Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Geoffrey Zakarian

Peach-Glazed Barbecue Ribs

The peach barbecue sauce for these ribs is sweet, savory and so easy to make.

Courtesy David Rose
Get The Recipe

David Rose

Peach Caprese Burgers

Mozzarella, sweet and juicy peaches, aromatic basil and peppery arugula leaves makes these burgers truly next-level.

Courtesy Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer

Siri's Summer White Peach Sangria

Use fresh peaches, sweet white wine and brandy to make this drink and pretend you're on the beach in Spain like Siri does.

Want to know how to easily peel and pit a peach for your culinary experiments? Katie Quinn shows you how.

How to peel and pit a peach with ease

Aug. 31, 201501:21
