Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 2:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Not planning a cookout this Memorial Day? For those headed to a local restaurant instead, here are some of the best deals available for the start-of-summer holiday that officially honors our nation's veterans and fallen soldiers.

While most deals are geared towards those who have served and their families, several restaurants are offering dining deals for all.

Hooters

Hooters

Both veterans and active duty military can score a free meal when dining in at participating Hooters on Memorial Day by presenting their military ID. Guests may choose an entree from the special Hooters Memorial Day Menu, which includes options like wings, buffalo chicken sandwiches and the Hooters burger. Guests will need to purchase a drink, and the free entree is limited to one per patron.

Throughout the rest of the year, Hooters also offers a daily 10% military discount and a 20% military discount every Tuesday at select locations.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

At Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a New England eatery with more than 100 locations, veterans and active duty military members can get a free entree with the purchase of any meal on Memorial Day. The entree must be from the chain's 9 Real Size Entrées (with dishes that start at $9.99) and guests will need to provide proof of service.

Fogo de Chao

Active military and veterans get 50% off their meal at this Brazilian steakhouse known for its never-ending grilled meats carved table side. Up to three of their guests also get a 10% discount off their meal throughout Memorial Day to chow down on as much Brazilian meat as they can stomach.

This Memorial Day, military veterans and active duty personnel receive 50% towards your meal. In addition, up to 3 of guests enjoy 10% off. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/9d5BnSnScV — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) May 13, 2019

Logan's Roadhouse

Veterans or active duty men and women dining in can score a totally free meal with no strings attached at most Logan's Roadhouse locations on Memorial Day. The deal only lasts from 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., however, and guests will need to choose an item from the $9.49 American Roadhouse Meals menu, as well as provide proof of service.

McCormick & Schmick's

At this restaurant, veterans, active military members and Gold Star parents and spouses will all be able take advantage of a deal to get a free entree for lunch or dinner on Memorial Day at McCormick & Schmick's. They can choose from a list of 10 options that include salmon, fettuccine Alfredo, fish and chips and a cheeseburger.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Gold Star families also get the royal treatment, along with veterans and those currently serving, at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill on Memorial Day. Those with a military ID or a Gold Star Lapel Badge get a free entree equal to or less than a second entree purchase. The offer is good for dine-in customers for both lunch and dinner.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil, another Brazilian steakhouse, is granting active duty military members along with veterans a 50% discount off their dinner. Additionally, up to eight of their guests can also take 20% off of their own meals. The offer is good May 27 through May 29.

In honor of #MemorialDay, next Monday - Wednesday (5/27 - 5/29) Veterans & Active-Duty Military can receive a 50% discount off dinner, as well as a 20% discount for up to 8 additional guests. Reserve now: https://t.co/HvN1G8PBtk



Restrictions apply. Domestic locations only. pic.twitter.com/HJORfKngFT — Texas de Brazil (@texasdebrazil) May 21, 2019

Old Country Buffet

Active duty service members, reserve and retired military always get a 15% discount off their meal at Old Country Buffet. On Military Mondays, the restaurant honors military members and their families with an additional discount, including lunch starting at approximately $6 and dinner for around $9. Proof is service is required.

Outback Steakhouse

This Australian chain known for its meaty fare and the deliciously addictive Bloomin' Onion, is offering a "Heroes Discount" to all military servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders. Just bring a valid state or federal ID to receive 20% off a meal from May 23 through Memorial Day. Anyone stopping in to Outback can also donate as much as they like to help pay for a meal for a military family's future visit.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

Both currently military members and veterans will get a free entree with the purchase of any other entree of equal or greater value at Rubio's Coastal Grill, a Florida restaurant chain that describes its cuisine as coastal-inspired flavors fused with Mexican heritage. Bring this coupon, which is not applicable to online or delivery orders, as well as proof of service, to get access to the deal.

Have a great Memorial Day!