10 must-have Trader Joe's items for your Super Bowl party

Some people go to Super Bowl parties for the football; others go for the food. But no matter what the crowd is craving, Trader Joe's brings its A-game in the app department.

When figuring out what to serve on Super Bowl Sunday, several things need to be taken into account. The food needs to be easy to eat while people are cheering on the game (read: finger food). The spread needs to be fun, filling and, even if there are better-for-you game-day recipes, a little bit of a splurge (we're talkin' dips, dogs and wings).

For folks looking to simplify their spread come Feb. 2 so they can spend less time prepping and more time enjoying, these are the best Trader Joe's eats to hut-hut-hike into your grocery cart.

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe's Spinach and Artichoke dip is packed with melted cheese and great with tortilla chips. Trader Joe's

This melty, cheesy dip packed with chopped spinach and artichokes rivals homemade or restaurant versions of this choice appetizer. For $2.99, it comes frozen and requires a quick heat-up in the microwave or on the stove. It's enough to fill a small bowl as the centerpiece to a plate of chips or pita, but doubling (or tripling) up won't hurt if you have a bigger crowd.

Pastry Pups

Elevate pigs in a blanket with these beef franks encrusted in puff pastry and Parmesan cheese. For $4.49, they'll bring together football fans of all ages, no matter which team they're rooting for.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Represent the Chiefs with some Buffalo Chicken Dip. Trader Joe's

In honor of the Kansas City Chiefs' favorite state Super Bowl snack, try Trader Joe's savory Buffalo chicken dip. Combine the flavor of the wings and the dip into this delicious, pre-made version with white meat chicken pieces, cayenne pepper sauce, garlic, cream cheese, sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese. For $4.99, just pop off the lid, scoop into a serving bowl and heat up.

Vegetable Bird's Nests

Tender entanglements of vegetables lightly fried are a good way to sneak some veggies into the decadent game-day spread — especially for $3.29. Serve with some soy sauce to boost the flavor.

Avocado Tzatkiki Dip

Can't decide between guac or Greek tzatziki? Trader Joe's

A light yet creamy way to lively up chips, chicken skewers or wings, this $3.99 dip is made with Greek yogurt, avocados, cucumber and jalapeños.

Mini Chicken Tacos

It's like Taco Tuesday, only on Sunday. Trader Joe's

While California's favorite Super Bowl dish is baked chicken breast (snooze), we're going to give the Niners their state's go-to a little makeover. Instead of plain breasts, opt for these spiced up, bite-sized tacos for $4.29. Serve them up with salsa or queso for a solid kick(off).

Skip the time spent wrapping each little date in bacon and, for $5.99, just pop these sweet and savory morsels in the oven for an appetizer that will keep the crowd asking for seconds.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Splurge for Super Bowl Sunday with these decadent Mac & Cheese Bites. Trader Joe's

It's Super Bowl Sunday. Either go hard or go home (or go hard at home). These fried bites of ooey-gooey cheese and pasta are so dreamy, for $3.99, they'll make folks forget all about January's diet plan for the day.

5 Cheese Greek Spiral

Slice it up or let guests have fun pulling apart this airy, buttery filo dough wheel filled with five varieties of sharp melted cheese. For $3.99, it's sure to satisfy all football fans.

Cornbread bites

These fluffy, flavor-packed cornbread fritters are like hush puppies with a little kick (thanks to serrano chiles). For $3.99, Trader Joe's isn't lying when it calls them "a-maize-ing."