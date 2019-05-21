Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Hosting a Memorial Day gathering, whether it's for friends or just family, shouldn't mean spending all day in the kitchen or over a hot grill.

So, TODAY Food cooked up some of our go-to recipes that either keep the ingredients to a minimum, don't take much time to put together or don't require any baking at all. From sides to steaks, there's something simple enough for every kind of cook. Just choose a few favorites (or all of them — since they're easy-peasy!) and let the unofficial start of summer begin.

Memorial Day Barbecue Recipes

Natalie Morales' Easy Grilled Chimichurri Soy Steak
Alanna Hale / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours
Get The Recipe

Natalie Morales' Easy Grilled Chimichurri Soy Steak

Natalie Morales

No guest would ever guess this make-ahead steak took only 30 minutes to make. It's great for entertaining since you can put the meat in the marinade and prep the sauce the day before to make cooking and serving a cinch.

Sunny Anderson's Glazed Grilled Pork Chops
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's Glazed Grilled Pork Chops

Sunny Anderson

Grill up perfect pork chops with just four easy ingredients for a sweet and savory dish that no one will be able to resist.

Al's BBQ Brisket
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al's BBQ Brisket

Al Roker

Al Roker's beautiful, smoked brisket only takes five minutes to prepare (no, we're not kidding) and then spends the next eight hours slow-roasting in the oven until it's ready to be the juiciest star of the cookout.

Scott Conant's Grilled Salmon with Asparagus Tapenade
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Scott Conant's Grilled Salmon with Asparagus Tapenade

Scott Conant

Grilled salmon with an asparagus tapenade is a healthy dish that doesn't always get to shine come Memorial Day amid the smoked meats and dogs. But with only 10 minutes prep time and 10 minutes on the grill, it's totally worth making and is a good start for a lighter spread.

BBQ Mini Meatloaf Sliders
Grace Parisi
Get The Recipe

BBQ Mini Meatloaf Sliders

Grace Parisi

Serving beef sliders to a crowd is a fun way to dish out the main course and requires no utensils. But grilling up two dozen patties may not be the ideal scenario. Instead, make a big meatloaf a couple days before and slice it up into little rounds. The party people will be happy, and so will the host!

Baked Barbecue Chicken Wings
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baked Barbecue Chicken Wings

Al Roker

An easy way to feed (and please) a crowd is with chicken wings. Al's baked chicken wings are smothered in a delicious espresso-barbecue sauce from Austin's famous barbecue joint Franklin Barbecue. This party-ready dish is a no-brainer.

Memorial Day side dishes

Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)

Marc Vidal

Maíz rustido is Spain's version of Mexican street corn. Like its south-of-the-border counterpart, this sweet corn is charred and served with salty cheese, smoky spices and zesty citrus and will be on the plate in less than 30 minutes.

Sunny Anderson's Simple Roasted Sweet Potato Mash
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's Simple Roasted Sweet Potato Mash

Sunny Anderson

Serve this five-ingredient sweet potato mash in a bowl in the center of your platter of barbecued meats. It makes for a beautiful presentation, and it's much easier to serve — and for your guests to dig into.

Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad

Siri Daly

There's something so refreshing about the combination of juicy watermelon and salty feta. When you add sweet blueberries, you have the perfect, patriotic summer salad.

Shaved Zucchini and Herb Salad with Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Shaved Zucchini and Herb Salad with Parmesan

Bianca Borges

This salad is quick and easy to make, and it's a nice side dish to a grilled meats like steak and pork chops. Long, curling ribbons of zucchini are shaved with a vegetable peeler and dressed with lemon, olive oil, honey, mint and basil, with Parmesan and hazelnuts sprinkled on top. It's a no-cook, 10-minute treat.

Make your Memorial Day party memorable with ideas from Colin Cowie

May 26, 201703:39
Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.