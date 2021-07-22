10 injured after explosion at Dippin' Dots facility in Kentucky

Ten people were injured Wednesday after an explosion at a Dippin' Dots facility in Kentucky, officials said.

The explosion in Paducah occurred at Dippin' Dots' contract manufacturing facility and not where the ice cream is made, the company said.

"At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured," the company, which has its headquarters in Paducah, said in a statement.

Paducah police did not immediately respond to a request for details, but police spokeswoman Robin Newberry told NBC affiliate WPSD the explosion happened as a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen.

Aerial video appeared to show part of a building that was damaged.

The 10 people taken to hospitals were able to leave the building on their own, Newberry told the station. The condition of the injured was not clear Wednesday night.

"My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident," Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer said in a statement. He asked that people join him in praying for them.

In 2019, an explosion at a Dippin' Dots facility injured four people. That happened in a different building than the one involved in Wednesday's blast, WPSD reported.

