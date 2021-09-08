10 healthy school lunch ideas your kids will love

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

HEALTHY SCHOOL LUNCH
The key to packing a great school lunch is to involve all of the food groups and to keep things colorful.TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
By Ronnie Koenig

Packing a healthy lunch that your child will actually eat shouldn't be one of the hardest parts of the new school year. But with dietary restrictions, kids' finicky tastes and a general lack of new ideas, making lunch can be a dreaded nightly (or let's face it, first thing in the morning while pouring cereal) chore. Thankfully, there are some easy ideas you can put into rotation and none of them involve those prepackaged lunch meals with mystery meats or candy-flavored yogurts.

The key to packing a great school lunch is to involve all of the food groups and to keep things colorful. This way, your kid will not only be getting the energy they need to get through the school day but they'll also be getting all the nutrients that are so vital to their development.

"My rule for school lunches is that they should include a main dish (sandwich, pasta, wrap, etc.), a fruit, a veggie, something crunchy (like seaweed, Pirate’s Booty, veggie chips or Harvest Snaps) and something fun," Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, a mom of three, nutrition expert and author of "Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen" told TODAY Food. "The fun thing could be a small treat, or it might be a sticker or a note or a joke of the day!"

Another idea is to try a twist on an old classic like PB&J. Many schools no longer allow peanut butter due to nut allergies, and since the sugar content of jelly can be through the roof, it's not exactly the healthiest choice on a day-to-day basis. Instead, a Sunflower Butter & Grape Sandwich gives kids the same sweet and savory combo they love, just in healthier form. Largeman-Roth suggested adding apple slices to a sandwich or pita instead of jelly or jam. "They get plenty of added sugar elsewhere!"

Sunflower Butter & Grape Sandwich
Frances Largeman-Roth
Sunflower Butter & Grape Sandwich

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

As for foods to avoid, Largeman-Roth said it depends on the kid. "If you know that your child won’t eat a cheese stick unless it’s super cold from the fridge, skip it," she said. "Once you’ve thrown something out 10 times, it doesn’t make sense to keep packing it. Also, anything that’s difficult or time-consuming to eat should be avoided--kids are only given about 15-20 minutes to eat lunch (some of that time is used just getting to the cafeteria), so you want them to get to most of the items you’ve packed."

When it comes to hot lunch or cold lunch, Largeman-Roth said they can both have a place in your kid's rotation.

"Cold lunch ideas include sandwiches and wraps, but I also love packing a soba noodle or chickpea pasta salad with edamame for my daughter who doesn’t eat meat," she said. "I like using Banza chickpea pasta, which has 20g of protein per serving and is a great way to make sure your picky eaters are getting enough protein. I also love making a bento-style lunch for my kids because it’s easy and it’s fun, plus it promotes variety. I like including grapes, which hold up well in a lunch box and provide natural energy, plus hydration, baby carrots or sugar snap peas for the veggie because they’re colorful and easy for kids to pick up, plus whole grain crackers, cheese and an individual container of hummus."

Consider hot lunches as the weather gets cooler. "You just need to have a sturdy heat-safe container that your child can open and close by themselves," said Largeman-Roth. "Have them practice at home before you send them off to school with it. You can heat rice and beans, soup or pasta with sauce in the microwave, and then transfer to the thermos or container. Don’t forget to include a spork!"

And even if you're not that mom who cuts her kids' food into fun and exciting shapes, consider making these Heart-Shaped Pita Chips with your children. Chances are, if they're involved in the cooking or baking of their lunch items, they'll be more likely to actually eat them!

Heart-Shaped Baked Pita Chips
Michele Olivier
Heart-Shaped Baked Pita Chips

Michele Olivier

Here are some more lunch ideas to put into your school year rotation:

PB&J Sushi Sandwiches
Popsugar Food
PB&J Sushi Sandwiches

Brandi Milloy

These adorable rolls are surprisingly easy to make.

Mini Monster Sandwiches
Popsugar Food
Mini Monster Sandwiches

Brandi Milloy

Ham and cheese make up the filling but you could easily swap them out for turkey or whatever your child likes.

I Heart Panini
Popsugar Food
I Heart Panini

Brandi Milloy

These taste so good hot or cold so don't worry if your child can't reheat them!

Minion Bento Sandwich
Popsugar Food
Minion Bento Sandwich

Brandi Milloy

These look like a professional creation but all you need is cheese, nori wrappers and kitchen shears.

Kid-Friendly Rainbow Pasta Salad
Frances Largeman-Roth
Kid-Friendly Rainbow Pasta Salad

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

No kid will refuse pasta in their lunch. Bonus: they'll also be getting their vegetables!

Veggie-Loaded Hummus
Michele Olivier/Baby Foodie
Veggie-Loaded Hummus

Michele Olivier

When most kids try hummus it's a home run!

Chickpea Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chickpea Burgers

Donal Skehan

Replace the meat with this recipe that's tasty and good for them, too.

Siri's Cacao Peanut Butter Energy Bites
Tyler Essary/TODAY
Siri's Cacao Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Siri Daly

Great in their lunchbox or as an after-school snack these little energy balls will keep your kid running til dinnertime.

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.