10 festive Easter desserts: Creative cakes, cute cookies and more

This time of year, chocolate eggs, marshmallow chicks and jelly beans certainly have a special place in our hearts (and baskets), but that doesn't mean you can't up the ante with a homemade dessert — or two — for Easter.

How to make an Easter bunny cake

How to make an Easter bunny cake

Whether you have some time to plan or need to throw something together at the last minute, these tasty treats will add a deliciously festive touch to any spring celebration.

Orange Blossom Strawberry Spongecake
Orange Blossom Strawberry Cake
The sweet layers of the strawberry jam balanced with the soft whipped cream in between the light orange blossom spongecake layers is a gorgeously refreshing flavor combination. Friends and family will definitely be impressed when this stunning spongecake comes to the table.

Banana Pudding
Elizabeth Chambers' Banana Pudding
This pudding is incredibly easy and perfect for any event, from an Easter brunch to summertime entertaining. It looks especially pretty presented in a footed-glass trifle dish, so everyone can see the lovely layers. The best party? It can also be made ahead and refrigerated — it may be even more delicious the next day.

Easter Bunny Cake
Easter Bunny Cake Recipe
What's up, doc? Just this incredibly cute bunny cake! This impressive and adorable dessert is sure to wow kids and grown-ups alike.

Duff Goldman's Brown-Butter Blondies
Pumpkin Blondies
Chef Duff Goldman swears by this versatile recipe and it's the one he uses for the blondies at all of his bakeries. They're buttery, sweet and made from just seven easy-to-find ingredients.

Carrot-Ginger Bundt Cake
Carrot-Ginger Bundt Cake
A good carrot cake studded with carrots, nuts and fruits, all covered in a rich and thick cream cheese frosting is wonderful. But, sometimes you just want pure, smooth carrot flavor. This recipe gets an extra kick from spicy ginger.

Martha's Easter Chick Cookies
Martha Stewart combines baking and crafts with these cute cookies. Have little ones help decorate the treats with sanding sugar, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips and candy. Then share them with your peeps after Easter dinner.

Raspberry Meringues
Raspberry Meringues
Meringue clouds are light as air and adding raspberry takes them to another level. The fruity berries keep the meringue from being too sweet.

Easter Lamb Cake
Jeffrey Mauro's Easter lamb cake
If lamb cake isn't already an Easter tradition in your household, once you see the look on the kids' faces when this cute creation is revealed, it's sure to become one.

Coconut Macaroon and Lime Cheesecake
Chef John Whaite shares his favorite comfort-food recipes from his cookbook Perfect Plates in 5 Ingredients. He gives cheesecake a coconut and lime twist
The trick to an utterly delicious macaroon base is to combine the coconut with melted marshmallows before baking. Since marshmallows are a great setting agent, you can use them for the filling, too, so there is no need to bake it again. The zesty lime curd adds just the right amount of tanginess to create a perfectly balanced dessert.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
It just wouldn't be spring baking season without strawberries and rhubarb. Siri Daly combines the two classic, complementary ingredients to make this easy, seasonal dessert. She tops the sweet and tart fruits with toasty oats and warm cinnamon to add a perfectly crisp topping.

