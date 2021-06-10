Celebrate Father's Day with 10 food discounts and freebies

Dad may be the king of our hearts, but Father’s Day is an occasion when restaurants nationwide treat dads like royalty — with lots of discounted food and freebies!

Whether he loves a morning bagel or a perfectly grilled steak, there are several special deals to take advantage of this Father’s Day.

1. California Pizza Kitchen

Buy one pizza, pasta or salad on Father’s Day and get one free on your next visit! The offer is available both for dine-in or takeout on June 20, and the free one on next visit is valid June 21-27.

2. Dunkin’

What’s better than a free doughnut to get the day started? Dunkin’ is celebrating dads on June 19 and 20 with a free half dozen doughnut on orders of $15 or more on Grubhub.

3. Einstein Bros. Bagels

Start dad’s day right with a good breakfast. Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering $2 off any breakfast sandwich to all loyalty members or 20% off gift card purchases from June 17 through June 20.

4. El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

Sometimes dad can be pretty spicy! To celebrate Father’s Day on June 20, El Vaquero is offering a free cheese dip or bean dip to dads with the purchase of an entrée. Offer available for dine-in only.

Fogo de Chão

Dads can visit on June 20 to get a bounce back card for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences on their next visit.

5. Grubhub

Maybe dad would rather stay in on Father’s Day this year. Grubhub is also offering a celebratory $10 bonus card with any $50 gift card purchase from June 16 through June 20.

6. Hopdaddy

On June 20, Hopdoddy is offering a second beef patty free with the purchase of a burger or burger bowl. Just mention the promotion when ordering or select the double beef option when ordering online for curbside or pickup.

7. McAlister’s Deli

At McAlister’s Deli, for every $25 you spend you’ll receive a $5 off reward code that is redeemable online or in-store once unlocked. To redeem the discount, download the rewards app and follow the instructions. The code can be redeemed through August 31.

8. Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering a $10 bonus card with the purchase of any $50 gift card purchase through June 13. Use those gift cards to treat dad to one of many steak options on the menu, such as the Melbourne Porterhouse.

9. Pollo Campero

This chicken chain is offering $5 off purchases of $25 or more with code LOVEDAD from June 18 through June 20. online or via their app.

10. Tim Hortons

This chain may be known for their doughnuts, but on June 19 and June 20, they are offering buy one, get one free on any size Tim Hortons Refreshers. Refreshers are available in blackberry mint and orange tangerine.

