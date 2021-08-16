IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 easy vegetarian recipes for hot summer days

Enjoy the fruits (and veggies) of your labor with these simple and gorgeous meatless summer dinners.
Make the meal decision to cook or not to cook, but don't feel overwhelmed finding a delicious summer vegetarian dinner.

Whether it's a meatless Monday or a plate of grilled steak or chicken just doesn't sound appealing on a hot evening, eating plant-based is easy. Opt for a cooling, chilled salad or a heartier lasagna packed with loads of zucchini at peak season. Whichever sounds best, here are 10 of our favorite meatless summer recipes, five of which require no cooking whatsoever.

It doesn't get much simpler than that.

To cook:

Ratatouille
Elizabeth Heiskell

Try this traditional French dish on any warm evening. It’s teeming with beautifully stewed veggies like tomatoes (at their most ripe in summer), eggplant, summer squash and bell pepper. A colorful, all-in-one vegetarian meat to satisfy all the senses.

Grilled Zucchini Lasagna
Catherine De Orio

Use all that zucchini from the garden, farmer’s market or grocery store in this cheesy, family-style vegetarian lasagna that is both filling, nutritious and comforting any night of the week.

Pearl Couscous Watermelon Salad with Herb Vinaigrette
Will Coleman

Tender couscous, juicy watermelon, tart pickled onions, plus, loads of fresh veggies and an herbaceous dressing make this rainbow-hued salad the perfect summer starlet for your vegetarian dinner spread. An added benefit: It’s delicious when made ahead of time!

Spiced Chickpea Burgers with Red Pepper Special Sauce
Samah Dada

Not only does Samah Dada’s chickpea burger hold together beautifully, it’s packed with plant-based protein and it travels well. Pair it with a delicious spread, like pepper special sauce, and enjoy on a picnic or wherever summer takes you this month.

Grilled Vegetable Paella
Steven Raichlen

Here’s a plant-based paella bursting with bright Spanish flavors, but without the seafood or meats. The chickpeas provide the protein while cooking the live fire of the grill intensifies the vegetables color and smoky taste.

Or not to cook:

Roasted Summer Vegetable Farro Salad
Anthony Contrino

A full cup of peak season raspberries make this dressing shine with fresh, summer flavor. You can prepare the dressing ahead of time and store in the fridge for any kind of marinade or dip, but it pairs incredibly well with this salty, sweet salad with briny olives and rich Gorgonzola.

No-Cook Couscous Salad with Chickpeas and Feta
Alejandra Ramos

It’s possible to make Israeli couscous without all the boiling and simmering on the stove? Sign us up! Alejandra Ramos’ delicious pasta salad checks all the boxes for a perfect summer dinner dish. With chickpeas, seasonal tomatoes, fresh herbs and cheese, it’s filling enough to be a meatless mainstay.

Gazpacho Soup
Natalie Morales

Gazpacho, a no-cook, chilled tomato-based soup typical of Spain, is a wonderful way to enjoy a smooth, flavorful dish all-in-one without ever turning on the stove. It’s refreshing in every spoonful and can be topped with fresh produce like cucumber, peppers and avocado or crunchy croutons.

No-Cook Lasagna with Tomato, Basil Pesto and Zucchini
TODAY

Who says lasagna needs to bake in an oven? In this recipe, chef Kelsey Banfield simply layers thinly sliced raw tomatoes and zucchini with creamy ricotta, and tops everything with a zingy basil pesto. Done.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.