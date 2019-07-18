Ice cream is undoubtedly the best way to perk up a steamy Sunday in July. Even better? An ice cream cone or a sundae that's free!

Big shops and eateries around the country are celebrating National Ice Cream Day (which is Sunday, July 21) in a big way this year — and that means there will be lots of sweet deals for frozen dessert fans.

16 Handles

At 16 Handles, all customers will be able to get their first 3 ounces free on National Ice Cream Day by scanning a code in the chain's loyalty app. Just make sure you have the app downloaded on your smartphone before you start swirling.

Carvel

Visitors to Carvel will be able to score a buy-one get-one cup or cone of soft serve ice cream from all locations nationwide on July 21. This includes all of the chain’s traditional soft-serve ice cream flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, a twist and the limited-edition special: Snickers. Additional flavors may vary by shop, such as Oreo cookie, mint, pistachio and more.

Cold Stone Creamery

National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner and we have a special offer for our My Cold Stone Club® Rewards members!* Be sure to sign up by 07/18 to redeem your offer. Click the link to sign up! https://t.co/jiAhK4ArQI pic.twitter.com/VXLtMACbfS — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) July 15, 2019

Cold Stone Creamery will offer a buy-one, get-one promotion on Sunday. To receive the BOGO, guests must join My Cold Stone Club Rewards by Thursday, July 18.

Dylan's Candy Bar

Mention "National Ice Cream Day" at the register this Sunday between 2-4pm for a free scoop of ice cream! #nationalicecreamday pic.twitter.com/LQDp8DYlUQ — DylansCandyBar 🍭 (@DylansCandyBar) July 15, 2019

Dylan's Candy Bar is offering one free scoop of ice cream to customers who mention National Ice Cream Day at the ice cream counter at their New York City, Miami, Los Angeles and East Hampton locations.

Enlightened

This ice cream brand focused on lower-calorie pints is encouraging fans to share their feel-good ice cream messaging with someone who brings them joy through a personalized postcard coupon. Starting July 21, fans will be able to fill out a form on eatenlightened.com to receive a free coupon for a pint (or box of bars) and can then send someone special (you mom, a friend, you name it!) the same coupon with a personalized message.

Godiva

#NationalIceCreamDay is right around the corner! GODIVA Boutiques are celebrating with a special offer on July 21st. Wondering what it is? Hint: It takes two 🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/mzojZA1qwU — GODIVA (@GODIVA) July 15, 2019

Godiva boutiques and cafes nationwide will be offering a buy-one get-one 50% off deal on soft serve and parfaits on July 21.

Halo Top

On July 21, Halo Top is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving away thousands of free Halo Top Pops by partnering with the Bumble app. Download the Bumble App and swipe in Bumble Date, Bumble BFF, or Bumble Bizz and swipe right to match for a chance to claim the coupon for a free box of Halo Top Pops starting at 12:00 p.m. on July 21st. For those who don’t download the app, Halo Top is also giving coupons for a box of pops at halotop.com on National Ice Cream Day and there will be pop up freezers in Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City.

Nutella Cafe

On July 21, Nutella Café locations in New York and Chicago will give the first 50 customers a free frozen Nutella pop. After those first 50 (which will probably happen fast), all other visitors will get a complimentary scoop of gelato.

PetSmart PetsHotel

Even pups can join in on the fun! PetSmart is offering a weekend of free, dog-friendly ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats at PetSmart PetsHotel locations across North America on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

Publix

The Southeast-based supermarket chain, will be giving out free ice cream samples of its premium brand Cookie Butter Crème ice cream in stores from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in honor of this sweet observance.

Sensodyne

Love ice cream but teeth a bit too sensitive to the cold? Sensodyne is hosting a giveaway on Twitter on July 21. To participate, tweet #SensodyneforIceCream," plus the ice cream emoji, and score a same-day delivery of one pint of ice cream, Sensodyne Rapid Relief, soft pack cooler and insulated tumbler (in select cities while supplies last). Participating cities include Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.

So Delicious

Generally, National Ice Cream Day is a celebration that's hard for dairy-free desert lovers to take part in, but So Delicious Dairy Free is giving away free pints of its dairy-free delights on Instagram to fans who share who they’d most like to #ShareAPint of frozen dessert with on National Ice Cream Day. The first 500 will receive a coupon for a free pint of So Delicious frozen dessert.

Yogurtland

On National Ice Cream Day, score a buy-one get-one free deal from Yogurtland, so take a friend to get some ice cream. Flavors include the chain's new dairy-free Key lime pie, and traditional favorites like vanilla, chocolate and more.