10 cookie recipes from Disney parks around the world

It's National Cookie Day, and to celebrate, Disney Parks has released ten cookie recipes straight from some of the theme parks and resorts that help Mickey Mouse make magic.

From Disneyland Paris to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and everywhere in between, the blog asked chefs from Disney properties around the world to share their favorite cookie recipes, and the result is a list of delicious baked treats that can both enjoyed inside a Disney Park and baked in your own kitchen.

The list includes standard park favorites like Hollywood Studios' Num Num Cookies, spectacular deep-dish chocolate chip cookies inspired by baby Jack-Jack from "The Incredibles." Seasonal treats, like the Spaceship Earth Cookie with Salted Caramel Ganache — available for a limited time at Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays — make the list as well.

Karen McClintock, the food and beverage content relations manager for Disney Parks and Resorts, compiled the list, encouraging readers to "bake some Disney magic at home" today with the recipes.

"But feel free to celebrate National Cookie Day every day," McClintock wrote in the post, "I do!"

1. Mickey Chocolate Chip Cookies with Dried Fruit, Disneyland Paris

Disney's Mickey Chocolate Chip Cookies with Dried Fruit. Disney Parks

Food tastes better when it's Mickey-shaped, so this chocolate chip cookie, topped with dark chocolate, pecans and dried cranberries is sure to be special. Get the recipe here.

2. Belle's Enchanted Christmas Tree, Magic Kingdom Park

Disney's Belle's Enchanted Christmas Tree. Disney Parks

This Christmas tree is made from almond macaroons and decorated with cranberry swiss buttercream and cranberry-orange white chocolate ganache. Get the recipe here.

3. Gingerbread Cookies, Shanghai Disneyland Resort

Disney's Gingerbread Cookies. Disney Parks

These flavor-packed gingerbread cookies are made with ingredients like gingerbread cookie mix and honey, then decorated with royal icing. Get the recipe here.

4. Shortbread Cookies, Disneyland Resort

Disney's Shortbread Cookies. Disney Parks

Classic shortbread cookies are topped with white chocolate to create these simple-but-delicious treats. And like we said before, if it's shaped like Mickey, it's gotta taste good. Get the recipe here.

5. Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies, Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies. Disney Parks

Brown sugar, powdered sugar and whole wheat flour are a few of the ingredients in these unique chocolate chip cookies, made with mini chocolate chips. Get the recipe here.

6. Molasses Crackle Cookies, Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Molasses Crackle Cookies. Disney Parks

These cookies, with notes of clove and molasses, are rolled in sugar before baking to give them a textured finish. Get the recipe here.

7. Spaceship Earth Cookie with Salted Caramel Ganache, Epcot

Disney's Spaceship Earth Cookie with Salted Caramel Ganache. Disney Parks

Available only during Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays, this cookie is shaped like the iconic Spaceship Earth sphere and filled with a salted caramel ganache. Get the recipe here.

8. Num Num Cookies, Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney's Num Num Cookie. Disney Parks

Themed around "The Incredibles" character Jack-Jack, these deep-dish chocolate chip cookies are a hit with park guests. Get the recipe here.

9. Butter Cookies, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Disney's Butter Cookies Disney

Even if you're not a professional cookie decorator, these buttery cookies would be delicious decorated for the holidays or topped with icing. Get the recipe here.

10. Pumpkin Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney's Pumpkin Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich. Disney Parks

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two pumpkin cookies and rolled in sprinkles? Sign us up. Get the recipe here.