By Erica Chayes Wida

Don't let classic Christmas cookies steal all the thunder at the next holiday party.

A festive cake is the perfect way to wow guests and impress family members. Christmas cakes are incredibly versatile, too: They can have sweet and delicately spiced flavors or be decorated beautifully. Plus, let's face it, cakes are fluffy and moist ... which isn't really something a cookie can do.

So what kind of cake fits a Christmas theme best? Whatever you and your guests are craving, there's definitely a creative confection out there that will fit the bill. These cakes are so delicious that even Santa may give up his cookie habit and opt for a slice (or two) of cake instead.

The classic combination of chocolate and coconut is always a welcome treat. The dark chocolate coating on this beautiful cake looks totally glamorous as it drips down the snow-white Swiss meringue frosting. Baker Seton Rossini calls this little beauty a "deconstruction of the Almond Joy."

It's hard to find a dessert that truly has it all, but this multi-layered confection is bursting with plenty of beloved sweet treats. Aptly named after cherry, pumpkin and apple pies, this decadent cake is also a perfect crowd pleaser with the three different pies enveloped by different flavors of cake.

This seven-ingredient dessert is made from layers of thin, store-bought cookies and fresh whipped cream. After the cake sits in the fridge for 24 hours, the cookies absorb the moisture from the whipped cream, turning the whole dish into a luscious delight.

Chef Giada De Laurentiis, who will be hosting a new Food Network show that's all about baking cakes, is behind this beautifully moist apple cake with cream cheese icing. It has all the flavors of a classic apple pie — minus the tricky pastry crust!

Who says dessert can't also be a little good for you? This chocolate confection uses almond butter and coconut oil but the real secret is that it stays incredibly moist because it's made with zucchini.

Al Roker's double-layer cake is any peanut butter lover's dream. Pair it with the perfect cup of spiced eggnog and you've got yourself one sweet and special little Christmas miracle.

The perfect addition to a holiday brunch spread, this lightened-up version of a classic creamy cheesecake is made with fat-free cream cheese and fat-free yogurt. It's topped with macerated blueberries for a refreshing, fruit-forward finish.

Make Christmas morning special by passing around this super easy and incredibly moist coffee cake. The secret behind this festive treat? Its base is made with yellow cake mix, so you won't have to spend hours putting this tasty treat together.

Sure, this cake has some surprising ingredients — like vanilla pudding, yellow cake mix, white wine and bourbon. But Elizabeth Heiskell swears by it and says it is so good that it will "beckon you in the middle of the night." Don't worry, despite the name, it's actually kid-friendly!

This chocolate cake uses spices like cinnamon and cayenne pepper to make one decadent dessert that will also warm you heart, just like the holidays.