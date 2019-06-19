Everything in the summer calls for corn: summer dinners, picnics, barbecues, parties, you name it.

With corn in its peak season June through September, now's the time to dive into recipes that use the vegetable all different ways. While corn on the cob boiled or grilled is delightful with just a bit of butter and salt, kernels can also be shaved into salads, tacos and more — especially with Ina Garten's simple hack.

And when the corn craving kicks in during fall or winter, any recipes that call for corn off the cob can be replaced with frozen corn (store-bought or your own kernels cooked, cut and stored in plastic freezer bags). Even canned corn can do the trick.

One way to find the freshest corn at the store or farm stand is to pull back the husks to inspect the kernels (they should be bright, plump and arranged in neat, tightly packed rows), but that shortens shelf life and won't earn you any points with the grocery clerks. Instead, gently squeeze the cobs to get a feel for kernel quality and quantity.

A nice corn cob will also have a bright green, tightly wrapped husk. The silk underneath should be glossy, slightly moist and pale yellow, while the tassels that stick out at the top should be brown and sticky to the touch. Dry or black tassels mean the corn is probably old.

Once the corn is home, use it the same day for the best results. Otherwise, it can be shucked and stored in a zip-tie bag in the fridge for one to two days.

Ready to make some killer corn?

Alex Guarnaschelli's greatest summer hit is sweet, salty and a little tangy. The celebrity chef likes to make it and eat it right away, freshly assembled and still warm. Though, it also tastes great chilled.

Miami chef Michelle Bernstein takes grilled corn and slathers it in mayo. Anyone wary of the divisive condiment, don't be. When paired with lime, smoky ancho seasoning and Cotija cheese, this dish will convert any mayo-hater.

This butter creates a combination of sweet, fiery and smoky all in one bite. It's also an easy recipe to swap out the spices for a different flavor: Cinnamon, chipotle and black pepper are all fun options!

The best-tasting tacos are ones often come from a mix of fillings and different textures. This one combines smooth avocado with juicy corn and meaty shrimp. Add a dash of hot sauce or slivers of fresh jalapeño for an extra kick.

Maíz rustido is Spain's version of Mexico's street corn. Like its south-of-the-border counterpart, this sweet corn is charred and served with sharp cheese, smoky spices and zesty citrus.

This simple dinner or lunch recipe makes corn the star of a Mexican-style flatbread. The perfect addition to a summer menu, it's basically like Jack Pearson's corn sandwich on "This Is Us," but gourmet.

Try color-coding corn to celebrate the Fourth of July or Labor Day. This patriotic grilled corn is a showstopping conversation piece. It's fun to make, look at and eat!

Chef Michael Lomonaco, of New York's Porter House Bar and Grill, shares a recipe for creamy corn chowder with smoky bacon. It'll brighten up any rainy summer day.

A healthy frittata is a perfect opportunity to use up leftover grilled corn for a quick egg dish filled with sweet basil and sharp manchego cheese.

This pizza is loaded with flavor, the corn makes it pop in your mouth, it's got two types of cheese and the chili powder and lime on top just seal the deal. It's the perfect thing to make when corn is at the peak of its season.