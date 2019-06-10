Looking to give dad the royal treatment on Father's Day?

Look no further than his favorite restaurant to find a great deal on one of his favorite foods. Whether your dad has a sweet tooth, prefers a savory steak or just wants as much food as possible, there's bound to be something that's perfectly delicious for dear old dad this weekend.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Dads who choose a steak at participating Ruth's Chris locations for their Father's Day meal on June 16 will be rewarded with a $25 gift card to use on a return visit. Additionally, through June 16, anyone can get a bonus $50 for every $200 gift card purchased online. Consider paying for the meal ahead of time online by buying the gift card, so you can use that bonus $50 to spend on pop this Father's Day.

Fogo de Chao

Dads who dine at this Brazilian steakhouse will be treated to a complimentary dining card good for one Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch for their next visit. The card is valid June 17 through August 29, 2019, excluding Fridays and Saturdays. The full Churrasco experience is a prix-fixe menu with the chain's fire-roasted meats served tableside paired with salads, vegetables, soups and more.

Giordano's

NICK ULIVIERI / Giordano's

If dad loves nothing more than a great brew, take him to Giordano's where he can score a half-price beer at all Arizona, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Ohio restaurants on Father's Day. He can pair it with a Chicago deep dish pizza.

Additionally, restaurants in Illinois and Indiana are giving one lucky dad the chance to win the opportunity to throw the first pitch at the June 22 Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. Enter online or by texting the word “DAD” to 299-89 by June 16.

Morton's the Steakhouse

Steak-loving dads will also find a special menu on offer at Morton's the Steakhouse this Sunday. The three-course menu is $59 per person and includes a starter, an entree with the choice of steak, chicken, sea bass or a pork chop; each served with a signature side item and a dessert.

P.F. Chang's

Dads can take home a free, branded beer bottle opener when they celebrate Father's Day at P.F. Chang's restaurants this Sunday. They'll also get an offer for a free Street Fare or Dim Sum on their next visit. Patrons who purchase $50 gift cards online through June 19 will also score a bonus $10 gift card that they can use to spend on dad anytime through July 31.

Famous Dave's

Does dad have a hankering for ribs? He can eat his fill at Famous Dave's barbecue restaurants on Father's Day, where the chain is offering all-you-can-eat ribs for $22.99. The deal lasts all day long for dine-in guests. The St. Louis-style ribs also come with a selection of two sides and a corn muffin.

Joe's Crab Shack

Joe's Crab Shack's Father's Day menu has a wide selection of seafood options. The four-course menu is $35.99 and features an appetizer, side salad, choice of entree with options like salmon, tilapia, mussels and sirloin steak, as well as a dessert. Dads who are still hungry can choose from add-ons, which cost an additional fee, including snow crab or wine.

Macaroni Grill

2 Courses. 25 dollars. 1 Happy Dad. Join us for a special prix fixe Father’s Day menu available Friday, June 14-Sunday, June 16. https://t.co/Rjgyyp1lnf pic.twitter.com/LgWeN5Vf9U — Macaroni Grill (@MacaroniGrill) June 5, 2019

Load up on Italian fare at Macaroni Grill, which will be hosting Buona Festa del Papa June 14 - 16. Choose from two courses for $25, including entrees like lemon chicken, mahi-mahi and steak, as well as a dessert, for $25 per person.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 is offering a special three-course brunch menu for Father's Day, starting at $29.50 per person. The brunch will feature prime steak and eggs, grilled prawns and French toast. The meal comes with an option to purchase endless mimosas, sangria and other drinks. The restaurant is also serving a surf-and-turf meal that's available for dinner, starting at $38.50.

TCBY

Make dad's day a little sweeter with something special from TCBY. While the offers vary by location, fathers can expect to get a free 6-ounce yogurt, or a free small cup or a cone. The offer is good for June 16 only and is just for dads — but hopefully he'll treat the kiddos, too!

Carvel

Maybe a small yogurt cone isn't enough to satisfy your pop's sweet tooth. If so, head over to Carvel where family members can get a limited-edition Fudgie the Whale hat when buying a classic Fudgie the Whale cake on Father's Day.

Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing are also re-releasing a fan-favorite limited-edition Fudgie the Beer, which is brewed with Carvel’s chocolate crunchies, fudge and vanilla ice cream. It will be available this week at retailers across the country that sell Captain Lawrence beer.

McAlister's Deli

This fast-casual chain with 400 U.S. locations is also offering something sweet for fathers. Dads can enjoy a free dessert from McAlister's Deli at participating locations on June 16 only.