10 vibrant one-pot dinner recipes for spring

Because fewer pots and pans to clean wins the dinner game — every single time.
Salmon en Papillote with Brown Rice and Asparagus
If you're searching for dishes that come together quickly and are low on cleanup, look no further.TODAY Illustration / Nathan Congleton / TODAY
/ Source: TODAY
By Ronnie Koenig

When it comes to spring dinners, most of us are thinking light, bright and healthy. With so many colorful vegetables cropping up in the grocery stores and local farmers markets, it's easy to let seasonal produce inspire your menu. But another big consideration when it comes to getting dinner on the table is finding recipes that deliver great taste and nutrition without a ton of effort. If you're searching for dishes that come together quickly and are low on cleanup, look no further. These one-pot or one-pan dishes are so satisfying and allow you to spend more time outside with the people you love rather than doing dishes.

Bonus: one-pot or sheet-pan meals usually yield enough for leftovers, so consider tomorrow's lunch sorted too!

Springtime Pasta Bake

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli says this easy dish has "springtime vibes galore." Sub out the asparagus and zucchini for any quick-cooking spring vegetable, such as snow peas, snap peas and green beans.

Joy Bauer's Sheet-Pan Pineapple Chicken

Who doesn't love a dinner that comes together on a single sheet? This saucy dish is packed with nutrients thanks to the pineapple, red onion and bell peppers. Have leftovers? Throw it in a wrap the next day.

Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella

This sheet-pan dinner is a great way to get everyone to eat their vegetables. Pro tip — be sure to cut the broccolini stems in half lengthwise so that they cooks in the specified time.

Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps

The fresh crunch of the lettuce is the perfect compliment to the rich taste of pulled pork. Be sure not to overstuff your wraps when assembling!

One-Pan Roasted Salmon, Asparagus and Brussels Sprouts

You'll have dinner on the table fast with this easy dish. Don't feel like making a marinade? Simple drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over all the ingredients, shake some pepper on and call it a day!

Salmon en Papillote with Brown Rice and Asparagus

Salmon brushed with Dijon and soy sauce makes for a delicious dish. By using parchment paper, you'll keep the fish moist and cut down even more on clean-up.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga

This savory chicken will be all set for taco night, then use the leftovers for stuffed peppers.

Pork Carnitas Tacos

If you're already doing Taco Tuesday, why not spice things up by switching out your meat for this delicious pork?

Giada's Amalfi Lemon Chicken

Giada serves this bright, lemony chicken with a simple salad of bitter greens — both dishes come together in no time!

Healthy 1-Minute Chicken Soup

Soup is not just for winter! If you're lucky enough to have a pressure cooker, just throw all the ingredients in and dinner is done.

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.