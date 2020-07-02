10 perfect potato salad recipes for the ultimate backyard barbecue

When the weather is warm and the grill is hot, nothing hits the spot quite like a scoop of cold and creamy potato salad.

With Fourth of July barbecues fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start planning a party spread (or whip up the perfect dish to bring to a small gathering). Some folks love a good creamy potato salad made with mayonnaise, while others prefer something a little lighter with just a splash of vinegar or Greek yogurt. Luckily, there's no need to choose.

Make a few of TODAY Food's favorite potato salad recipes — we promise the leftovers won't last for long.

The mayo, the mustard, the pickled relish: Damon Stalworth's potato salad has all of the classic potato salad ingredients. A delightful addition to a rack of barbecued ribs slathered in sauce or a quick standalone lunch, this is a simple recipe mixed with hard-boiled eggs for a little extra protein.

TODAY's Al Roker lightens up his potato salad with a touch of lemon juice and refreshing mint. There's no mayo, yogurt or even oil. It satisfies those starchy cravings without a lot of added fat.

Anyone who loves a loaded baked potato will love this 25-minute recipe with all the fixings. From chives and bacon to buttermilk and sharp cheddar, this dish will have everyone going in for seconds.

Sandra Lee's potato salad has been in her family for at least three generations. It's a little sweet and will totally hit the spot for all those in favor of a good old-fashioned creamy potato salad. She serves it at family cookouts, but never hesitates to enjoy it as a main at home.

This chunky salad of red potatoes, fresh greens and boldly flavored herbs tastes like a summer spent in Ikaria, Greece. It adheres to the Blue Zone diet, which focuses on the foods that people who live to be at least 100 eat, in areas called "blue zones,"like Greece.

Using two kinds of potatoes is just the start of what makes this potato salad special. It also features crunchy carrots and celery, fresh scallions and the rich texture of hard-boiled eggs.

When the goal is to make something gourmet, look no further than Stephanie Izard's side dish. Bright spring onions, sweet blueberries and thinly sliced fingerling potatoes get infused by the grill's natural smokiness and a white miso-Champagne vinaigrette.

In this potato salad, the main ingredients do the talking. When the market has some pretty baby potatoes, boil them until they're just a bit tender and toss them in a simple dressing of olive oil, shallot vinaigrette and whatever fresh herbs are available.

In a hurry? Using steamed bagged potatoes saves time and makes prep quick and easy. Then, just mix up the dressing and stir in some charred onions for a sweet and smoky taste.

Switch it up and use pesto (store-bought or homemade) with Greek yogurt and lemon zest for a potato salad with a little Italian flare. Light but still vibrant, this potato salad is a great side for seafood, grilled fish or chicken.