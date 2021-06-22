IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 red, white and boozy cocktails for your 4th of July celebration

Learn how to make quick and easy Fourth of July cocktails with every type of alcohol.
Maureen Petrosky / TODAY
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

It's time to start planning your Independence Day soiree, and what better place to start than with the menu?

After you've settled on your festive finger foods, salads, entrées and non-alcoholic drinks, it's time to figure out the best Fourth of July cocktails to serve. Whether you prefer something easy enough to mix up for a crowd or a more elaborate libation to go with your patriotic-themed spread, we've rounded up a list of 10 summery drinks to make guests feel like life's a beach ... or a firework show!

Red, White and Blue(berry) Margaritas
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Red, White and Blue(berry) Margaritas

Billy Dec

A drink that's all about the pour to get those vibrant layers of color, this tequila-based frozen cocktail has a few flavors running through it. As you sip your way to the bottom, you'll enjoy blueberry, coconut and strawberry margaritas.

Carson's Red, White and Bourbon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Carson's Red, White and Bourbon

Carson Daly

This cocktail is perfect for any summer celebration because it's bright, refreshing and just a bit boozy. It tastes even better under a sky filled with sparkling fireworks!

Sandra Lee's Tropical Rum Punch
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Tropical Rum Punch

Sandra Lee

When you're craving an easy, colorful cocktail that tastes like a vacation, this top-shelf recipe is ideal. Even if you don't make it to a beach for the Fourth, this punch will make you feel like your toes are in the sand.

Red, White and Blue Sparkling Sangria
Maureen Petrosky / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Red, White and Blue Sparkling Sangria

Maureen Petrosky

When you want to go all the way with Americana-themed cocktails, try out this red, white and blue sparkling sangria. Light and bubbly, this big batch drink is ideal for a crowd. All you need is a few fresh strawberries and sweet blueberries to help make it a firework-worthy toast.

Sangria Lemonade
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sangria Lemonade

Delish

It's your two favorite summertime drinks in one glass. Tart lemon compliments the fruity sweetness of the wine with a splash of light rum in this tasty combination cocktail.

Watermelon Frosé Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Watermelon Frosé Cocktail

Alejandra Ramos

Made with chunks of frozen watermelon, rosé and a touch of Campari for some summer flavor, this cocktail is light, refreshing and just the right amount of sweet. Serve up this slushy in short glasses straight from the blender.

Firecracker Gelatine Shots
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Firecracker Gelatine Shots

Billy Dec

For Fourth of July, vodka gets sweetened up in these colorful, boozy desserts. They're fun to eat or drink at an outdoor gathering for those who don't mind a cocktail on the sweeter site.

Lemonade Rum Punch
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lemonade Rum Punch

Delish

When you want to get into the summer spirit with Fourth of July drinks made with Malibu, this five-minute rum punch has bright tropical flavors like pineapple juice and some lemonade to balance out the sweetness.

Red, White, and Blue Snow Cones
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Red, White, and Blue Snow Cones

Billy Dec

Make an adult version of this carnival kiddie favorite by adding a bit of rum to these refreshingly festive snow cones. Just be sure to make labels or hand them directly to guests of age if it's a family party with children.

Memories of Summer Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Memories of Summer Cocktail

Seamus Mullen

An elegant, fresh cocktail, this three-ingredient drink with cucumber vodka, elderflower liqueur and a little lime juice is super simple to make. At a hot summer gathering, it's the perfect thing to sip.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.