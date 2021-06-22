10 red, white and boozy cocktails for your 4th of July celebration

It's time to start planning your Independence Day soiree, and what better place to start than with the menu?

After you've settled on your festive finger foods, salads, entrées and non-alcoholic drinks, it's time to figure out the best Fourth of July cocktails to serve. Whether you prefer something easy enough to mix up for a crowd or a more elaborate libation to go with your patriotic-themed spread, we've rounded up a list of 10 summery drinks to make guests feel like life's a beach ... or a firework show!

A drink that's all about the pour to get those vibrant layers of color, this tequila-based frozen cocktail has a few flavors running through it. As you sip your way to the bottom, you'll enjoy blueberry, coconut and strawberry margaritas.

This cocktail is perfect for any summer celebration because it's bright, refreshing and just a bit boozy. It tastes even better under a sky filled with sparkling fireworks!

When you're craving an easy, colorful cocktail that tastes like a vacation, this top-shelf recipe is ideal. Even if you don't make it to a beach for the Fourth, this punch will make you feel like your toes are in the sand.

When you want to go all the way with Americana-themed cocktails, try out this red, white and blue sparkling sangria. Light and bubbly, this big batch drink is ideal for a crowd. All you need is a few fresh strawberries and sweet blueberries to help make it a firework-worthy toast.

It's your two favorite summertime drinks in one glass. Tart lemon compliments the fruity sweetness of the wine with a splash of light rum in this tasty combination cocktail.

Made with chunks of frozen watermelon, rosé and a touch of Campari for some summer flavor, this cocktail is light, refreshing and just the right amount of sweet. Serve up this slushy in short glasses straight from the blender.

For Fourth of July, vodka gets sweetened up in these colorful, boozy desserts. They're fun to eat or drink at an outdoor gathering for those who don't mind a cocktail on the sweeter site.

When you want to get into the summer spirit with Fourth of July drinks made with Malibu, this five-minute rum punch has bright tropical flavors like pineapple juice and some lemonade to balance out the sweetness.

Make an adult version of this carnival kiddie favorite by adding a bit of rum to these refreshingly festive snow cones. Just be sure to make labels or hand them directly to guests of age if it's a family party with children.

An elegant, fresh cocktail, this three-ingredient drink with cucumber vodka, elderflower liqueur and a little lime juice is super simple to make. At a hot summer gathering, it's the perfect thing to sip.

