This is the 1 food Kourtney Kardashian will never eat

Kourtney Kardashian is known for adhering to pretty strict diets, but she recently revealed that she has stopped following the ketogenic diet, even though she used to be a major devotee of the low-carb, high-fat eating plan.

The mother of three spoke with Health magazine and shared the new dietary guidelines her whole family is currently following.

“In my house, we are gluten- and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now," she said. "I noticed my body change for the better."

The 40-year-old eldest Kardashian sister has tried the keto diet several times, and raved about her results when she first tried it.

"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months," Kardashian wrote in a post that appeared on her lifestyle website Poosh last year. "In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet."

Kardashian told Health that she still “loves intermittent fasting,” which involves going for long stretches of time without food.

“I try to do that all the time. Sometimes if I’ve had a normal day of eating and I’m pretty full, instead of having dinner, I’ll have some bone broth, especially if I’m not feeling well or starting to get sick,” Kardashian added.

Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular as another method of losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It requires either daily, time-restricted eating, usually within a six to eight hour window a day, or the 5:2 method, which requires people eat only one moderately sized meal two days a week.

Kardashian also talked about what it was like growing up during the “super-skinny era.”

“Fat-free and calorie counting was the thing. I don’t even think about those things anymore. No one cared about carbs; it was just (about) no fat," she said. "I didn’t know what was healthy or not healthy growing up."

Now, she takes a more well-rounded approach to eating, and allows herself to indulge occasionally.

She admitted that she and sister Kim love to snack on goodies like Cheetos, Oreos, Chex Mix and even Funyuns.

"With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation," she said. "When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

But there is still one item the reality star says she’ll never consume.

“I would never open a can of soda. That’s just not where I would cheat,” Kardashian admitted.