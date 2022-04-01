Jay Deitcher
Jay Deitcher is a writer, stay-at-home dad and licensed clinical social worker with over a decade of experience as a therapist for children with behavioral and special education needs. His writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Esquire, The Cut and more.
Jay Deitcher is a writer, stay-at-home dad and licensed clinical social worker with over a decade of experience as a therapist for children with behavioral and special education needs. His writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Esquire, The Cut and more.